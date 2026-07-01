In a significant step towards promoting inclusive resource governance and ensuring that mining investments deliver tangible benefits to local communities, the Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining and Natural Resources Organisation (NIWIMNRO) and the Africans for Africa (AFA) Initiative have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in Nigeria’s mining sector.

The agreement, signed last Wednesday at the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2026, establishes a strategic partnership to ensure that mining investments are socially responsible, gender-responsive, and contribute meaningfully to sustainable community development.

The partnership aligns with AFA’s 51 per cent African Benefit Mandate and the MADE Framework for Sustainable Resource Development, both of which seek to maximise local participation and shared prosperity from Africa’s natural resources.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, representatives of both organisations noted that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to transforming the mining sector into a vehicle for inclusive economic growth, particularly for indigenous women and mining host communities who are often excluded from the benefits generated by the industry’s activities.

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Under the agreement, NIWIMNRO will serve as the lead strategic advisor to AFA on community development and social impact initiatives linked to mining investments in Nigeria. The organisation will support the development of a comprehensive Community Development Agreement (CDA) Framework, including the design of social impact metrics, baseline socio-economic assessments of mining communities, and gender-responsive investment strategies that address the needs of vulnerable populations.

A major focus of the partnership will be the formalisation and strengthening of the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector. Both organisations will work together to organise indigenous women miners into structured cooperatives capable of participating in formal commercial arrangements and accessing new economic opportunities within the mining value chain.

The collaboration will also facilitate the establishment of mineral aggregation hubs where commodities such as lithium, gold, and tin can be collected, graded, and integrated into AFA-backed global supply chains. Through this process, women miners and local communities are expected to benefit from improved market access, technical support, and increased economic participation.

In addition, NIWIMNRO has been designated as AFA’s Official Implementation Partner for community-focused projects in Nigeria. This role will involve overseeing health, education, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) initiatives funded through mining royalties, while also serving as a key liaison between investors and community leaders to strengthen trust and maintain the social licence required for sustainable mining operations.

Commenting on the partnership, NIWIMNRO’s Executive Director, Felicia Dairo, described the agreement as an important milestone in advancing gender-inclusive development within Nigeria’s extractive sector.

“This partnership demonstrates that mining investments can and should create value beyond mineral extraction. By intentionally integrating women into mining value chains and ensuring that host communities benefit from resource development, we can build a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous sector that works for everyone,” she said.

Through the partnership, AFA has committed to prioritising projects that incorporate NIWIMNRO’s cooperative model and to supporting investments in value-addition infrastructure, including processing facilities that create economic opportunities for local miners and communities.

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For NIWIMNRO, the agreement reinforces its ongoing mission to empower women miners through advocacy, capacity building, community development, and policy engagement. The organisation has continued to champion initiatives that improve women’s access to economic opportunities, health services, safety measures, and decision-making spaces within the mining sector.

To ensure effective implementation, both organisations will establish a Joint Steering Committee that will meet quarterly to monitor progress, review outcomes, and guide the execution of integrated projects.

The MoU will remain in force for an initial period of three years, with opportunities for renewal and expansion based on the collaboration’s success.

The partnership between NIWIMNRO and AFA represents a significant contribution towards achieving that vision and advancing a model of resource development that is inclusive, equitable, and rooted in shared prosperity.