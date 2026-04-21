The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a forensic investigation it commissioned has cleared its chairperson, Joash Amupitan, of any link to a controversial X (formerly Twitter) account accused of posting partisan content.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Amupitan, a professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), came under public criticism after a 2023 post by Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), resurfaced online, accompanied by a comment attributed to the INEC boss.

“Today, I rejoice, not (just) for delivering my polling unit, but for winning 7 of the 10 polling units in my nearby Igbo dominated community where APC have NEVER WON. They ALWAYS vote opposition, but this time, I sat with the youth of the community and forged a partnership. Today, we won 7 out of 10 PU, for the first time in history. Never happened before, NEVER. Glory be to God,” Mr Israel had posted on X.

An account bearing Mr Amupitan’s name commented under the post, saying, “Victory is sure.” The post and the comment resurfaced on 10 April, sparking allegations of partisanship against the INEC boss. However, INEC initially dismissed the claim, describing it as false and malicious. The commission argued that its chairman does not operate any personal X account and has never engaged in partisan political commentary. It then said it would conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

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The ‘forensic investigation’

In a statement issued on 20 April, Adedayo Oketola, the spokesperson for Mr Amupitan, said INEC initiated a full forensic review after misleading screenshots surfaced online on 10 April, alleging that Mr Amupitan operated the handle @joashamupitan and posted “Victory is sure” in response to Mr Israel’s post.

Meanwhile, that account has undergone several changes since 10 April. The username was first locked and changed to @Sundayvibe00. Later, it was renamed as a “Parody Account.”

INEC said it not only conducted an internal review but also commissioned an independent forensic cybersecurity expert to carry out a detailed digital investigation using platform data, internet archives, open-source intelligence tools, identity forensics and cross-platform analysis.

“The independent forensic investigation report conclusively establishes that Prof. Amupitan does NOT operate any personal X (Twitter) account,” INEC stated, adding that all posts attributed to him were “forensically unverifiable, technically impossible and part of a coordinated disinformation.”

A key finding of the INEC-commissioned probe was what it said was a timestamp discrepancy. According to the analysis, the alleged reply credited to Mr Amupitan was found to have been posted 13 minutes before the original tweet it purportedly responded to.

“This is physically impossible and the greatest proof that the post and the account were doctored,” the commission said.

However, tech experts have faulted this conclusion as well as others in the INEC report. They argued that the time INEC referred to as the time of the original tweet was the time the post was last edited, not the time it was first published.

INEC also noted that forensic tests found no linkage between the disputed X account and Mr Amupitan’s known email addresses or phone number, despite claims circulating online. Attempts to connect the account through X’s official recovery systems failed, it added.

INEC also dismissed claims based on BVN and OPay data as misleading, noting that such records may confirm ownership of a phone number but cannot establish control of a social media account. It described conclusions drawn from such data as “a logical fallacy, not forensic proof.”

Highlighting the changes made to the disputed account on 10 April, INEC said this pattern was consistent with “deliberate impersonation and damage-control.”

The INEC added that the forensic investigation also found no trace of the account or its alleged posts in the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine prior to April 2026, undermining claims that it had been active earlier.

Beyond X, INEC said investigators identified multiple fake accounts across Facebook and Instagram using Mr Amupitan’s name and photographs, pointing to what the report described as a broader, coordinated impersonation campaign.

It warned the public and media organisations against amplifying unverified social media content, stressing that virality does not equate to authenticity in an era of artificial intelligence and digital manipulation.

The commission said the forensic report has been forwarded to law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute those behind the alleged impersonation under Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act.

“The law enforcement agencies should move swiftly to trace the origin of the fabricated screenshots, identify the individuals responsible for creating and operating the @joashamupitan account, and prosecute them under Nigeria’s Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act,” it said.

It reiterated that Mr Amupitan does not operate any personal account on X and urged the public to rely only on INEC’s verified communication channels for official information.

PREMIUM TIMES and its partners are conducting their own review of the controversial X account and the alleged involvement of Mr Amupitan in it, as well as INEC’s conclusions. We are also reviewing other expert opinions on the matter. Our report will be published upon conclusion.