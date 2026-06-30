…the Yoruba concept of Ọmọlúàbí rests on four pillars: integrity, good character, civic-mindedness, and hard work. These are not merely cultural virtues; they are universal foundations of responsible citizenship and purposeful living.

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, fellow parents, educators, community leaders, young people present here today, and above all, our author, Dr Titilope Olorunyomi.

It is both an honour and a pleasure to serve as Chairman at the public presentation of this important and timely book, Raising Adults, Not Teenagers.

The title itself captures a profound truth. Parenting is not merely about managing adolescence; it is about preparing human beings for adulthood. The question before us is therefore not simply how to raise obedient teenagers, but how to nurture responsible adults who will contribute positively to their families, communities, and society.

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As the Yoruba wisely say, “Ọmọ l’ẹṣọ́ àwọn òbí” — children are the adornment, pride, and legacy of their parents. In our tradition, the ultimate measure of successful parenting is not the wealth we accumulate, the houses we build, or the titles we acquire. It is the quality of the children we leave behind.

Our ancestors captured this wisdom beautifully in song:

Bí o bá ní ogún ẹrú,

Bí o yá ìwọ̀fà ọgbọ̀n,

Ìjọ́ a bá kú o,

Ọmọ ni adé ẹni.

Which may be rendered in English as:

“You may possess great wealth and command many followers;

Yet when your earthly journey ends, such possessions fade away.

The true crown of a person is a worthy child.”

This timeless song conveys a profound truth. Wealth may disappear. Titles may be forgotten. Influence may diminish. But a child raised with integrity, good character, civic-mindedness, and hard work becomes a living legacy. Such a child continues to honour the family, strengthen society, and inspire future generations.

Indeed, the song is a poetic expression of the Ọmọlúàbí ideal. It reminds us that the greatest inheritance parents can leave behind is not material wealth but values. The greatest monument we can build is not a house but a human being. And the finest crown any parent can wear is a child whose life reflects character and purpose.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely the message of Dr Titilope Olorunyomi’s Raising Adults, Not Teenagers.

At its heart, this book reminds us that character formation must be the central purpose of parenting. It challenges us to move beyond the daily frustrations of adolescence and focus instead on the long-term task of shaping the adults our children will become.

In an article published last year, I argued that the Yoruba concept of Ọmọlúàbí rests on four pillars: integrity, good character, civic-mindedness, and hard work. These are not merely cultural virtues; they are universal foundations of responsible citizenship and purposeful living.

What impressed me as I read this book was how deeply these four pillars resonate throughout Dr Olorunyomi’s work.

The first pillar is integrity. The author emphasises consistency, accountability, honesty, and personal responsibility. She reminds parents that the values children eventually embrace are often the values they observe. Integrity cannot be taught merely by instruction; it must be modelled through example.

The second pillar is good character. The entire thrust of this book is that parenting is fundamentally a character-building enterprise. Respect, discipline, empathy, self-control, responsibility, and consideration for others are qualities that must be intentionally cultivated. In this regard, the book speaks directly to the essence of Ọmọlúàbí.

The third pillar is civic-mindedness. We often think parenting concerns only the family, but the adults we raise today will shape the society we inhabit tomorrow. Children who learn responsibility, respect for others, and concern for the common good become citizens who strengthen their communities and their nation.

The fourth pillar is hard work. The author repeatedly reminds us that competence, achievement, and resilience do not emerge by accident. They are products of effort, discipline, perseverance, and the willingness to embrace responsibility. These values are indispensable if young people are to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.

Indeed, one could say that Raising Adults, Not Teenagers is, in many respects, a practical guide to raising Ọmọlúàbí children.

The Yoruba also teach us that “Igi ganganran má gun mi lójú; ohun tí mo bá fi ọwọ́ gbin ni yóò hù.” What we harvest depends on what we plant. If we desire adults who are responsible, disciplined, compassionate, and trustworthy, we must plant those values early and nurture them consistently.

Our contemporary world presents enormous challenges. Social media competes for attention. Technology accelerates distractions. Instant gratification is often celebrated, while patience and discipline are neglected. Yet amid these changes, one truth remains constant: character still matters.

No technological advancement can replace integrity.

No digital platform can substitute for good character.

No shortcut can eliminate the value of hard work.

And no society can thrive without citizens who care about the common good.

That is why the message of this book extends beyond parenting. It is a message about nation-building. The future quality of any society depends significantly on the values transmitted to its children.

If we desire a Nigeria that is less corrupt, more productive, more compassionate, more accountable, and more united, we must begin where every enduring transformation begins: in the home. We must raise children who become adults of character. We must build Ọmọlúàbí.

Dr Titilope Olorunyomi deserves our commendation for producing a work that is practical, thoughtful, and deeply relevant to our times. She has provided parents, teachers, counsellors, religious leaders, and all who work with young people a valuable resource for guiding the next generation.

I therefore warmly recommend this book to every family and every institution concerned with the future of our children. It deserves not only to be purchased and read, but also discussed, applied, and shared.

I would like to note that the world is gradually losing the culture of deep reading. This is particularly evident among many members of Generation Z. Consequently, while congratulating the author, I would also encourage her to consider a further task: translating the valuable lessons of this book into formats suited to today’s social media environment, so that its message may reach an even wider audience.

If we embrace the lessons contained in these pages, we will be contributing to the emergence of a generation distinguished by integrity, good character, civic-mindedness, and hard work – the very qualities that define the ideal Ọmọlúàbí.

May this book inspire us to raise not merely teenagers, but responsible adults; not merely successful individuals, but people of character; and not merely achievers, but true Ọmọlúàbí. There is no doubt in my mind that the Nigeria we dearly seek will be within our reach if we embrace the principles so eloquently presented in Dr Olorunyomi’s book.

I congratulate Dr Titilope Olorunyomi on this important contribution and wish this book the widest possible readership and impact.

Babafemi A. Badejo, the author of several books, including a best seller on politics in Kenya as well as why peace has been elusive in Somalia, was a former Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Somalia, and a former professor of Political Science and International Relations at Chrisland University, Abeokuta. He is currently chairman of the national NBA Anti-Corruption Committee and a consultant at Yintab Strategy Consults. He is the recipient of the 2025 Nelson Mandela Distinguished Africanist Award of the Africa Annual Conference at the University of Texas at Austin. He is decorated with Djibouti’s 27 Juin 1977, Order.

This is the text of the Chairman’s Address at the public presentation of Raising Adults, Not Teenagers by Dr. Titilope Olorunyomi.