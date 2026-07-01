Governor Caleb Mutfwang has restructured Plateau State’s security architecture.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Samuel Jatau, said the measure was aimed at strengthening the protection of lives, property and schools across the state.

New security appointments

The statement named Nash Yakubu, a retired brigadier-general, as Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, the state’s homegrown security outfit.

It said Mr Yakubu, who retired after serving 35 years in the Nigerian Army, had served in several critical operations, including responses to the MASSOB and IPOB crises, counter-insurgency efforts in the North-east, and peacekeeping missions in Sierra Leone and Sudan.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the statement, Gakji Goshwe, also a retired brigadier-general, has been redeployed as Coordinator of the Safe School Programme.

Until this appointment, Mr Goshwe served as Acting Coordinator of Operation Rainbow and as Special Adviser to the Governor on Security.

Bala Isandu, a retired major-general, has been appointed Special Adviser on Security to the Governor.

Previously, Mr Isandu served as Senior Special Assistant on Intelligence to the Minister of Defence and held the position of Director at the Defence Intelligence Agency. He has extensive experience in both domestic and international security operations.

Focus on security and schools

According to the statement, the appointments are in furtherance of the governor’s commitment to strengthening the state’s security framework, enhancing the protection of lives and property, and ensuring the safety of educational institutions.

Governor Mutfwang congratulated the appointees, expressing confidence in their “wealth of experience, professionalism and dedication to service.” He urged them to bring their expertise to bear in advancing the administration’s vision of a peaceful, secure and prosperous Plateau State.

READ ALSO: Nigerian government says Plateau security under control

Why it matters

The overhaul comes as the state government prioritises community security and the protection of schools from emerging threats.

With Operation Rainbow now under new leadership and the Safe School Programme assigned a dedicated coordinator, the state appears to be sharpening its focus on both general internal security and the safety of learning environments.