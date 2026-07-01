Authorities in Plateau State have tightened security at Jos Wildlife Park following repeated reports of illegal night grazing by herders within the protected conservation area.

The Plateau State Tourism Corporation said the incursions usually occur between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., a period when staff presence at the park is minimal, leaving the facility vulnerable.

In a statement signed by Thomas Artu on behalf of the management, the corporation explained that herders often gain access through water channels and by breaking padlocks on gates along the western boundary of the park, close to the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) headquarters.

Officials warned that the activities pose serious security and environmental risks, including habitat destruction and threats to wildlife.

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The latest breaches come months after the park was fenced under the ACRESAL programme, an intervention prompted by repeated reports that criminals, especially kidnappers, were using the area as hideouts and escape routes.

Security sources said the park had previously featured in kidnapping cases and other violent crimes, with victims allegedly moved through its dense vegetation to evade security patrols.

These incidents heightened public fear and forced the government to prioritise fortifying the park.

Security measures intensified

In response, park management said it has temporarily sealed all pedestrian entry points and intensified patrols across the reserve. Joint security operations involving the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies are also underway to arrest and prosecute offenders.

The corporation said arrests and prosecutions of herders and illegal miners have already been secured, describing the move as part of a broader strategy to reclaim the park from environmental abuse and criminal misuse.

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The state government said Governor Caleb Mutfwang has ordered urgent and long-term measures to consolidate the gains of the fencing project and ensure the park’s safety as a key ecological and tourism asset in Plateau State.

Authorities also commended surrounding communities, particularly Dong Kassa, for their vigilance and urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities around the park.