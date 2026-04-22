All arrangements have been concluded for the official declaration of Abdulrahman Bashir Haske’s intention to contest the 2027 Adamawa State gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The declaration rally is scheduled for Saturday, 25 April 25, at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, and is expected to attract an estimated 50,000 political stakeholders and supporters from across the state and beyond.

Attendees will include APC leaders and members, political allies across party lines, support groups, women and youth movements, and other well-meaning citizens who align with Mr Haske’s vision for Adamawa. Observers describe the event as one of the most significant political gatherings in Adamawa State – and the wider North-east -in recent years.

The programme will also feature a formal endorsement of President Bola Tinubu, for a second term in office, further reinforcing the rally’s state and national political significance. Central to the event will be the unveiling of Mr Haske’s governing blueprint, the Adamawa A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, focused on: Accountable Governance, Resilient Economy, Inclusive Infrastructure, Sustainable Environment & Social Development, Every Life Protected (Security).

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The Adamawa A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, is designed as a practical response to Adamawa’s pressing challenges, including a 75.4 per cent poverty rate, 87 per cent dependence on federal allocations, and escalating youth unemployment. Political analysts have noted that the rally may well shape the trajectory of what is widely regarded as Adamawa’s most consequential election in a generation.

A respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, Abdulrahman Haske has steadily emerged as one of the most promising political figures in the state. In recent weeks, he has garnered extensive endorsements from APC stakeholders and interest groups ahead of the 2027 governorship race.

During the recently concluded APC congresses in the state, prominent party leaders and members publicly endorsed Mr Haske as their preferred governorship aspirant, describing him as a capable and forward-looking leader with a clear vision—one that builds on existing achievements while driving accelerated socio-economic transformation for Adamawa State.

The party leaders also called on the APC leadership in Adamawa to ensure a level playing field and a transparent internal democratic process that allows all party members to freely express their will.

On Wednesday, 22 April 22, 265 women’s groups across the state formally endorsed Mr Haske, describing him as a genuine grassroots politician whose popularity has grown through sustained philanthropic interventions. These include the distribution of agricultural inputs and food items, as well as Ramadan outreach programmes providing grains and cash support to vulnerable households.

Support has also come from organised advocacy groups such as the Renew Team for Unity, Progress and Initiative Forum and the Making Adamawa Great Again (MAGA) movement, both of which have pledged unwavering backing for Mr Haske’s gubernatorial ambition, citing his leadership capacity and commitment to inclusive development.

At the community level, the Yoro community of Ganye Chiefdom in Ganye Local Government Area has formally endorsed Mr Haske and declared their support for his campaign.

Meanwhile, Mr Haske continues to mobilise young people through initiatives such as Operation Youth-O’Clock and Youths4Youth, aimed at political inclusion and youth empowerment.

Widely described by supporters as a “beacon of hope,” Mr Haske has remained deeply engaged in party-building efforts, including mobilising members for the APC’s electronic registration drive, convening strategic consultations with party coordinators, and championing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He has also been a consistent advocate of unity within the APC, urging members to prioritise peace, inclusiveness, and collective interest.

As grassroots consultations intensify and political structures are further consolidated, analysts note that the growing enthusiasm around Mr Haske’s candidacy points to a highly competitive and vibrant contest ahead of the APC primaries scheduled for May 23 in Adamawa State.

The Haske Declaration Rally is not merely another aspirant announcement; it represents a strategic political statement – one that quietly but decisively repositions the chessboard well before the wider contest unfolds. Abdulrahman Bashir Haske’s entry into the race is not political noise; it is a signal.

At a time when the APC in Adamawa is still working to regain coherence following the last electoral cycle, Mr Haske’s emergence reflects a growing appetite—particularly among younger voters—for fresh leadership. At 36, he is stepping not just into an election, but into a generational moment increasingly defined by calls for renewal.

Significantly, Mr Haske does not come from the traditional pipeline of career politicians. Instead, he brings to the race a background grounded in enterprise, exposure to global best practices, and a steadily expanding influence within party structures—qualities that distinguish him in a political environment often marked by a disconnect between political power and economic competence.

Political observers believe Mr Haske’s declaration signals a potential shift in Adamawa politics – from personality-led contests to capacity-driven leadership.

It may also indicate the emergence of a new class of political actors with independent means, strong networks, and the readiness to engage governance directly, rather than from the sidelines.