State police may well be part of Nigeria’s future. But if that future is to be effective rather than merely symbolic, the reform must be anchored in a broader revival of local government administration. The real promise of localised policing lies not just in moving coercive authority closer to the states, but in rebuilding the grassroots institutions that allow public order to be intelligent, preventive, and trusted.

Nigeria’s march toward state police is no longer a fringe idea in constitutional debate. It is fast becoming a mainstream policy response to a security system widely seen as overstretched, centralised, and too distant from the varied threats confronting different parts of the country. From banditry in the North-West to communal violence in the Middle Belt, kidnapping in the South-East and North-Central, and urban crime across major cities, insecurity in Nigeria is intensely local in how it begins, spreads, and is experienced. The case for decentralising policing is therefore understandable, and increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Yet state police alone will not solve Nigeria’s security crisis.

If anything, the reform may underperform unless a serious strengthening of local government administration matches it. That is the missing pillar in much of the current conversation. Nigeria cannot successfully localise policing while leaving grassroots governance weak, underfunded, and politically hollow. A police system may be designed at the federal or state level. Still, its effectiveness depends heavily on what exists below both: functioning local institutions that know the terrain, understand community tensions, maintain social legitimacy, and can support prevention before violence erupts.

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That is why state police need a grassroots backbone.

The constitutional context already shows how consequential this moment is. Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution has long entrenched a single Nigeria Police Force under federal authority, while reform proposals have sought to amend that arrangement and move policing toward a more decentralised structure. One prominent constitutional alteration proposal, HB 617, explicitly seeks to establish federal and state police side by side and move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, thereby allowing states to legislate for their own police services. More recently, the Senate approved a bill allowing states to create their own police forces. However, the broader constitutional process still requires additional approvals before such a reform can fully mature. The direction of travel is clear: Nigeria is edging closer to institutionalized state policing. PLAC ABC News

But as the constitutional architecture shifts, one difficult governance question remains under-examined: are the institutions beneath the state strong enough to support localised policing?

That question matters because policing is never only about force. It is also about information, presence, trust, coordination, and the daily administrative systems that help societies detect trouble early. A state police command may have legal authority. Still, it cannot on its own know which ward is becoming vulnerable to cult recruitment, which village is sliding into land conflict, which market axis has become a criminal hotspot, or which unresolved grievance is likely to produce communal violence. That kind of knowledge does not come mainly from state capitals. It comes from proximity. It comes from ward structures, local records, community meetings, market leadership, school authorities, health workers, transport unions, traditional institutions, and the everyday machinery of local governance.

Where local government is weak, that machinery breaks down. Police then operate reactively rather than preventively. They respond after abductions, after reprisal attacks, after neighbourhoods have gone dark, after rumours have hardened into violence. Nigeria does not only need a force that can intervene faster. It needs a governance system that can see danger earlier.

This is where the question of local government becomes central rather than incidental. Nigeria has 774 local government areas, at least on paper, and they are constitutionally described as the third tier closest to the people. But in practice, many local councils have been reduced to administrative shells – unable to plan effectively, unable to keep reliable records, unable to maintain local infrastructure, and in many cases unable even to function with meaningful autonomy.

The crisis is not abstract. For decades, the State-Local Government Joint Account system has allowed state governments to exercise sweeping control over local government finances, often reducing councils to dependent outposts rather than autonomous institutions of grassroots governance. The result has been a chronic weakening of local administrative capacity. That is why the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in July 2024 was so important. The Court directed that allocations from the Federation Account should be paid directly to local governments, a decision widely seen as a major step toward restoring local government financial autonomy. Yet reports since then suggest that implementation has remained uneven and that, in much of the country, councils are still not receiving funds in a genuinely direct and independent way.

That development is directly relevant to the state police debate. A local government deprived of fiscal autonomy cannot serve as an effective civic partner in public safety. It cannot maintain feeder roads, public lighting, emergency coordination systems, local administrative offices, or the routine governance structures that reduce insecurity before it becomes a policing problem. Security is undermined not only by the absence of armed personnel but also by weak civic administration.

Three practical points follow from this.

First, administrative capacity matters. A meaningful state policing system requires local councils that can identify flashpoints, maintain basic records, convene community actors, support mediation, and relay credible information to higher authorities. If local governments lack trained personnel, functioning offices, planning systems, and institutional continuity, then the intelligence chain on which effective state policing depends will remain broken.

Second, service delivery is itself a security function. Broken roads delay response times. Poor lighting enables crime. Unregulated public spaces create cover for criminal networks. Weak sanitation and unmanaged displacement pressures heighten social tension. Neglected schools and youth systems widen the pool for recruitment into gangs and violent groups. In that sense, local governance is not merely adjacent to security; it is one of the conditions that make security possible.

Third, public trust is indispensable. Citizens do not share information with institutions they regard as predatory, partisan, or absent. Much of the intelligence that prevents violence in democratic societies comes not from surveillance alone but from relationships of confidence: residents reporting suspicious movement, religious and traditional leaders alerting authorities to rising tensions, and local communities believing that state institutions will respond fairly. That confidence is more likely when local government is visible, accountable, and responsive.

Critics of state police are therefore right to raise concerns about political abuse. In Nigeria, the fear that governors may weaponize state police against opponents, activists, journalists, or vulnerable communities is not paranoia. It is grounded in the country’s political history. Any serious advocacy for state police must confront that concern directly rather than wave it aside.

Indeed, the strongest case against state police is not operational but political: that it could decentralise coercion without decentralising accountability.

This is precisely why local government reform matters. Stronger local institutions do not automatically prevent abuse, but they broaden the scope of scrutiny of policing. If local councils are democratically elected rather than run by caretaker appointees, if community complaint systems exist, if civil society and traditional institutions are formally linked into oversight processes, and if local administrative records are credible, it becomes harder for policing to function solely as an instrument of gubernatorial will. In other words, the antidote to abuse is not to keep all coercive power centralised in Abuja forever; it is to ensure that a decentralisation of accountability matches any decentralisation of policing.

That accountability architecture should be explicit. A workable state police model would need, at a minimum, clear statutory limits on gubernatorial control, independent state police service commissions, legislative oversight at the state level, judicially enforceable rights protections, transparent complaint mechanisms, and defined channels for local government and community input. Reform must not stop at the creation of a new force; it must also include rules governing recruitment, postings, discipline, operational boundaries, and citizen redress. Even the current reform proposals raise questions about coordination and conflict resolution between federal and state policing authorities, especially in cross-jurisdictional crimes. Those ambiguities must be settled before any system is rolled out at scale.

Comparative experience supports this caution. In other countries, decentralised or community-oriented policing tends to work best where local institutions can sustain coordination and trust. South Africa, for example, has long relied not only on formal police structures but also on local-level community policing forums intended to connect residents and police around safety concerns. Such arrangements are imperfect, but they reflect an important principle: local security works better when policing is embedded in wider civic structures rather than treated as a stand-alone force. Nigeria does not need to copy any model wholesale, but it should understand the lesson. Decentralised policing succeeds where local governance can carry part of the load.

It is also fair to acknowledge a counterpoint. There are jurisdictions where sub-national policing has functioned even without especially strong local governments. India, for instance, has long operated state-level policing despite uneven grassroots governance, largely because state bureaucracies, the courts, and entrenched administrative traditions help absorb the gap. The United States offers a more qualified parallel, where decentralised policing is sustained by layered oversight, judicial strength, and durable professional norms rather than by uniformly strong local institutions alone. But that is precisely why Nigeria must be careful. Where those buffering institutions are fragile or uneven, weak local governance becomes a more dangerous flaw rather than a tolerable one. Nigeria should not assume that the mere existence of state police will, by itself, generate competence.

So what should be done?

The first step is to restore local governments as real governing institutions. That means more than rhetoric about autonomy. It requires enforcing direct fiscal allocation in both letter and practice, ending the habitual financial strangulation of councils through state-level controls, and ensuring that democratically elected local councils replace the widespread overuse of caretaker arrangements. Local governments cannot serve as pillars of public order if they are denied the institutional legitimacy conferred by elections and financial independence.

The second step is to build administrative capacity deliberately. Each local government should have a minimum governance-and-security support framework: functioning records systems, trained administrative staff, local mediation structures, emergency communication channels, and regular liaison mechanisms with state security agencies, schools, health authorities, market bodies, and traditional rulers. This is not glamorous reform, but it is the infrastructure of prevention.

The third step is to treat local service delivery as part of the security policy. Budgeting for streetlights, rural access roads, motor-park regulation, market management, and youth engagement should not be seen as peripheral development matters. They are core components of local order. A state police system operating in communities where local governance has collapsed will spend too much time responding to symptoms that better administration could have reduced.

The fourth step is to design strong safeguards against political misuse. State police legislation should include transparent appointment processes, fixed professional criteria for leadership, independent complaints and disciplinary systems, legislative review of key appointments, and clear grounds for federal intervention only in tightly defined circumstances. The point is not to frustrate state policing before it begins, but to ensure that its legitimacy survives the realities of Nigerian politics.

The fifth step is to formalise the role of communities without romanticising vigilantism. Local intelligence is indispensable, but it must flow through accountable civic channels rather than through ethnic militias, partisan youth groups, or informal coercive actors. Local governments are well placed to convene structured community-security forums that include traditional rulers, women’s groups, religious leaders, youth representatives, professional associations, and security officials. Done properly, this can create an early-warning system rooted in legitimacy rather than fear.

Nigeria’s state police debate should therefore move beyond the simple question of whether decentralization is desirable. The better question is whether decentralisation is being built on institutions capable of sustaining it. A badge is not a governance system. A new command structure is not a substitute for civic capacity. And a state police law, however necessary, will not by itself produce safety in communities where the local state barely functions.

State police may well be part of Nigeria’s future. But if that future is to be effective rather than merely symbolic, the reform must be anchored in a broader revival of local government administration. The real promise of localised policing lies not just in moving coercive authority closer to the states, but in rebuilding the grassroots institutions that allow public order to be intelligent, preventive, and trusted.

That is the deeper lesson Nigeria should heed. State police need a grassroots backbone. Without stronger local governments, the country may decentralise policing without truly improving security. With them, it stands a far better chance of creating a public safety system that is closer to the people, more accountable in operation, and more effective in practice.

Bolutife Oluwadele is a public policy scholar, author, and governance commentator based in Canada. He is also a chartered accountant and certified fraud examiner. Email: [email protected]