The Kano State Police Command has distributed N8.4 million in welfare support to police officers and the families of deceased and injured personnel to mark the 2026 National Police Day.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, presented the cheque totalling N8,431,768.80 to 18 next-of-kins and one serving officer under the Group Life Assurance, Group Personal Accident, and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Welfare Scheme.

“The beneficiaries comprise the families of injured police officers, officers who were victims of accidents, and relatives of those who died in line of duty,” the statement said.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, the gesture “demonstrates the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of police officers and their families, particularly those affected by accidents, injuries or death.”

While presenting the cheques, Mr Bakori conveyed the IGP’s message to the beneficiaries, urging them “to use the funds judiciously for their health and well-being.”

Mr Kiyawa said the state commissioner “prayed for the departed souls of the deceased officers.”

The commissioner further urged the beneficiaries to use “funds judiciously for their health and well-being.”

Commending the police authorities, the beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the IGP for the timely support and called for renewed efforts to continue protecting the personnel and their families.

“The beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the IGP for the timely support, acknowledging the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts in ensuring that its personnel and their families are protected and cared for in times of need,” Mr Kiyawa said.