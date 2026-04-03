The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a suspect over an alleged $550,000 cyber fraud targeting an American woman.

The suspect, identified as Emwanta Smith, was arrested on 26 March in Benin City, Edo State, by operatives working through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau Abuja, the police said.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon, said the arrest followed a four-day intelligence-led operation conducted between 23 March and 26 March after a formal complaint by the victim.

The police said preliminary findings indicated that the suspect allegedly posed as high-ranking government officials and other prominent figures to gain the victim’s confidence.

He was said to have subsequently persuaded her to transfer funds via cryptocurrency channels over the period from October 2025 to January 2026.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect used false identities of notable personalities to deceive the victim and induce payments via digital currency platforms,” Mr Okon said.

He said proceeds of the alleged fraud were traced to the acquisition of five vehicles and an uncompleted building in Benin City, which have now been secured as exhibits.

He also disclosed that counterfeit cash valued at $10,000 was recovered from the suspect at the time of arrest.

Mr Okon said investigations are ongoing and reiterated the police’s commitment to tackling cybercrime, particularly schemes that exploit cross-border anonymity and digital financial systems.

Pattern of scams targeting Americans

In July 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian police arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Chukwuebuka Obiaku, who allegedly lured an American woman to Nigeria under the guise of marriage and extorted $48,000.

Some cases have had fatal consequences. In October 2023, a US citizen died by suicide after losing his life savings to a romance scam carried out by a network of fraudsters, including Nigerians based in the US and Nigeria.

In February this year, a Nigerian, Afeez Adewale, was extradited to the US to stand trial for offences, including sexual extortion, wire fraud and a death linked to the scheme.

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Earlier, in April 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it arrested 22 Nigerian cyber fraud suspects accused of sexually blackmailing and extorting minors in the US.

Edo State has featured prominently in several high-profile cyber fraud cases.

In September 2023, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed over a three-bedroom semi-detached duplex in Edo State to American victim Cheryldene Cook, who was scammed by Aisosa Ohue after paying N104 million in a romance scam.

In May 2025, the EFCC traced $30,000 in laundered funds from the activities of an internet fraudster in Auchi, Edo State