In a bid to accelerate rural infrastructure development, boost security and economic growth, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Haruna Dikko as the Director-General (DG) of Zamfara State Rural Access Road Agency (RARA). The appointment of Mr Dikko, an engineer takes effect from 1 April 2026.

Disclosing the approval, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada explained that RARA was established to

Governor Lawal’s administration has focused on driving growth through infrastructure development, prioritising projects that accelerate economic activities and enhance the security of communities.

Alongside the urban-renewal programme that revitalizes cities, the administration has also awarded contracts for key rural roads including the 108km Magami to Dansadau road, 95km Tsafe to Yankuzo roads, valued at billions of Naira among others. These initiatives are aimed at transforming Zamfara state’s landscape in line with the rescue agenda.

Mr Dikko is a seasoned civil engineer and oil and gas professional with expertise in project management, public procurement and infrastructure development.

He has decades of extensive experience in government where he served in many strategic roles including Acting Director, Civil Works and Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Mr Dikko holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas Engineering from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland.

Governor Lawal expects the appointee to leverage on his technical and administrative prowess to improve rural roads condition in Zamfara State.