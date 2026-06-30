The Abia State Government said on Monday that it would partner the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) to check tsetse fly and other pests.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Cliff Agbeze, announced this when an FMLD team led by Gilbert Okoro, the lead for FMLD’s Tsetse Fly Surveillance and Control Project, visited his office in Umuahia.

Mr Agbeze was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Abia Ministry of Agriculture, Adamma Aguwa.

The Commissioner stated that the visit solidified the federal and state governments’ efforts to reduce pests that destroy livestock and crop yields. He said it also demonstrated a clear plan to boost agricultural output in the state and the nation at large.

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The Commissioner added that ministry staff were on hand to accompany the team to sites where they will execute the tsetse fly surveillance and control projects.

Earlier, Mr Okoro said the team was in the state to conduct a tsetse fly surveillance and control operation. He explained that the project was designed to curb trans-boundary pests, particularly the tsetse fly, which threatens livestock production through the transmission of the disease trypanosomiasis.

“The tsetse fly, an animal pest of cattle, transmits trypanosomiasis, which causes sleeping sickness in humans and cattle,” Mr Okoro said. He noted that it also reduces the quality of milk and meat in cows and causes other health problems in humans.

He highlighted that the project aligns with the World Health Organisation’s “One Health Initiative,” which seeks to improve the health of farmers, boost crop or livestock yields, and protect the environment.

Mr Okoro added that the project, which covers Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, targets Abia’s three senatorial districts.

“Based on this, the team will be visiting Aba for Abia South, Umuahia for Abia Central, and Lokpanta for Abia North,” he said. “The project has already been carried out in the North-east zone. Abia is representing the South-east zone. The team will be moving from Abia to Akwa Ibom, which was chosen for the South-south zone.”

The group later visited the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Umudike, Umuahia, to finalise plans for the commencement of their work in Umudike and other parts of the state.

Abia Ministry of Agriculture staff present at the event included the Director of Veterinary Services, Vitus Nwokoh; the Director of Livestock and Fisheries, Victor Obasi; the Director of Epidemiology, Onu Nwokedi; and the Head of Media and Information, Oluchi Franklin.

(NAN)