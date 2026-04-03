The ancient town of Owo came alive on Thursday night as a teeming crowd gathered for the maiden edition of “Owo Praise the Lord”.

The large-scale worship event, convened by entrepreneur and CEO of FBSS Nigeria Limited, Bukunyi Olagbegi, was held at Methodist Primary School in Owo, Ondo State.

It drew a mix of community members, business figures and political leaders from across the state.

The atmosphere was filled with powerful praise sessions and soul-lifting ministrations from top gospel artistes, including Yinka Ayefele, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Funmi Aragbaiye and Elijah Daniels.

Ayefele’s appearance stood out as one of the night’s defining moments as he stirred the crowd into an intense session of worship.

Beyond the music, the gathering also featured a prophetic message from cleric Wole Oladiyun, while gospel comedian Woli Arole kept the atmosphere lively as host.

Aim

Speaking at the event, Mr Olagbegi, who once chaired the Central Working Committee for both The Future Awards Africa and SME100 Nigeria, said the initiative was designed to shine a brighter spotlight on their historic hometown.

Mr Olagbegi, who serves on the board of Altheus Limited, a Nigerian firm with interests spanning energy, human capital development and private equity, added that, beyond raising the town’s profile, the programme also provided an opportunity for people to come together in gratitude and offer praise to God.

“Our goal is to bring more attention to our historic hometown, while we also gather and praise the Lord.

“We’ve invited some of the finest voices and performers in Nigerian gospel because this town deserves an evening filled with joy”, he said, Mr Olagbegi, who was named among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in 2019.

Attendees speaks

Some attendees took a moment to commend Mr Olagbegi for the memorable evening.

Among them was Adeola, who travelled from Ikare-Akoko, and described the event as an unforgettable experience she would cherish for a long time.

“I never imagined the night would turn out this way. Being part of a worship gathering of this scale in Owo and witnessing a Yinka Ayefele ministration live is something I will always be grateful for”, she said.

For Iremide, an indigene of Owo, the programme clearly reflected Mr Olagbegi’s kindness and compassionate nature.

“We are grateful to Bukunyi Olagbegi for bringing this to Owo. It shows his kind heart and love for the town. I pray God continues to bless him and bless Owo.”

The programme concluded with prayers for lasting peace and sustained progress in Owo and the state.