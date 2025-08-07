Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) says about 10,000 teachers will undergo examinations, specifically meant to identify training needs of the teachers and areas of competency.

The state government, under the leadership of Governor Umar Namadi, initiated the assessments arising from his passionate feeling about teacher competency and the quality of learning outcomes at the foundation level. The SUBEB said the teachers will be subjected to examinations designed to assess their knowledge of basic school curriculum.

The SUBEB’s chairman, Haruna Musa, said the aim was to identify teachers who were not adequately equipped to teach at various levels and give them the requisite teaching skills.

Mr Musa, a professor, said the resources available cannot go round to train all the teachers in the state, thus, the board decided to come up with a training strategy that is computer-based needs assessment. He allayed fears by assuring that no teacher would be sacked or demoted after the competency test.

“The training will enable us to know the needs of the teachers in terms of training; is not a punitive measure, or creates an inconvenient situation for the teachers, we are not sacking anybody we are just trying to improve the teachers.

“After the needs assessment, we are coming up with three outcomes. The first is to identify teachers with strong qoutum knowledge with relevant skills to teach. We will group them as competent teachers, and they will be used as masters trainers in the state.

“The second group is for those who had qoutum knowledge but lack relevant teaching skills, we make you that teacher improve in terms of skills they require to teach well in class.

“The last category is for those who don’t have qoutum knowledge and skills. We will enrol them to the colleges of education in the state and give them a special remediation programmes so that we can improve them in terms of content and basics they need to teach very well.

“We will migrate them from the situation they are to semi-compentent teachers. This is the strategy we are bringing on board. The compency test is not meant to sack any teacher or tied to his/her promotion or salary.

“We only need to assess the training needs of the teacher so that we will be able to train them because the resources are limited and the numbers are much. They are over 10,000 we can not train all at the same time, with the needs assessment we will identify what a particular teacher needs”, Mr Musa explained.