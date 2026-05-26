Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has joined football legend Jay-Jay Okocha and Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze and Tolu Arokodare in Nike’s latest Nigeria-inspired campaign created in collaboration with British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn.

The campaign, unveiled as part of Nike’s “Homecoming” and X2 ’26 collaboration series, celebrates Nigerian culture, football heritage, fashion, and street creativity through a bold lifestyle collection inspired by the Super Eagles identity.

Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, appeared in a series of campaign visuals modelling pieces from the collection alongside current and former Nigerian football stars. The actress’s inclusion has generated excitement online, with many fans praising the fusion of Nollywood, football, art, and streetwear culture.

‘Intentional moves’

Reacting to the feature, she shared a video of herself dancing to the 2003 classic “Ahomka Womu” by legendary Ghanaian hiplife group VIP.

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In a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, she wrote, “This shoot was everything and more, what a team! Nike Sportswear’s X2: Nike ’26 Collab Kits are now available for early access at Olaolu Slawn ahead of their release on SNKRS and select retailers this summer. Quiet, intentional moves. Huge thanks to my amazing team.”

Her post drew reactions from fellow actresses like Funke Akindele, Beverly Osu, and Uzoamaka Power.

Nike announced the release on its sportswear platform with the statement, “Go Slawn or go home. Nike ’26 collab kits. Early access available at @OlaoluSlawn. Coming to SNKRS and select retailers this summer.”

Kit Design

The collection features hoodies, T-shirts, tracksuits, jerseys, and sneakers infused with Slawn’s signature graffiti-inspired style.

Designs include zebra stripe patterns, feather motifs, dripping green accents, and bold green-and-white themes reflecting the energy and identity of Nigeria’s national team.

As part of the creative process, Slawn reportedly painted an entire football pitch in Lagos with his artwork as a tribute to the Super Eagles. The London-based artist has previously collaborated with Nike on several football and cultural activations involving African football icons, including Okocha and former striker Obafemi Martins.

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The collaboration is part of Nike’s wider 2026 football-inspired capsule collections, which involve several countries and creatives.

Although Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Nike x Slawn collection is not an official tournament kit. Instead, it serves as a fan-focused lifestyle campaign celebrating Nigerian pride, resilience, and creativity.

The campaign was unveiled during the Homecoming Cup in Lagos, a three-day cultural event that mixes music, fashion, art, and sport. Founded by cultural curator Grace Ladoja, the event has become a major platform for showcasing contemporary African creativity.

For Nike, the collaboration continues its long-standing relationship with Nigerian football and culture, following the global success of previous Super Eagles collections, including the widely celebrated 2018 World Cup jersey.