Much more than commemorating the annual Children’s Day marked every 27 May Zenith Bank Plc is championing the narrative that children are the true leaders of tomorrow. The Bank has deepened its investment in carefully curated initiatives that elevate children across education, financial literacy, health, digital inclusion, and social protection, building a generation equipped to thrive and lead. For Zenith Bank, every child matters, and the Bank’s footprint reflects a deliberate, pan-African strategy to nurture potential from the earliest age.

Zenith Bank has been the financial institution partner to Kiddies Corner on Inspiration 92.3FM Lagos for over three years, anchoring the Tuesday edition and Zenith Financial Literacy Friday show. The programme blends spelling bee contests with financial literacy questions, creating awareness and onboarding children into the Zenith Children’s Account (ZECA). This partnership came alive at the Inspiration FM Children’s Day Carnival on Saturday, 23 May 2026, where Zenith Bank hosted over 1,000 children and their parents, celebrating ZECA winners with games, skits, and Zenith Bank branded gifts.

The Bank’s Zenith Financial Literacy Week, held quarterly, takes this mission into select schools across all 36 states and the FCT. Students are trained on savings, budgeting, basic investments, and its retail products, with the top performer in each school awarded N50,000. Complementing this is the Bank’s nationwide Financial Literacy Program under the CBN-mandated Global Money Week, which in 2025 alone reached 3,622 students across 22 LGAs, deploying 137 bank employee volunteers as educators.

In alignment with the United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 on Quality Education, Zenith Bank has donated state-of-the-art ICT centres and computer systems to schools and universities nationwide, including a Computer Centre to Bamaina Academy, Dutse, Jigawa State. Its transformative interventions include fully equipped libraries, vocational facilities, and large-scale school renovations, from Ojota Secondary School and Victoria Island Secondary School in Lagos to Hugallawa Primary School in Jigawa.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Targeted financial support further breaks barriers with N1 million cash donation to Louisville Girls High School, Ijebu-Itele, supporting girl-child education; infrastructure upgrades at Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School; a N1 million scholarship endowment for St. Francis Catholic Secondary School; and support for the North-East Children’s Fund to aid education in conflict-affected communities.

Through its Primary Healthcare Centre Initiative across all 774 LGAs, Zenith Bank educates parents on early childhood savings during routine visits, linking health and financial well-being. The “PAD-A-QUEEN” Initiative commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child, reaching 5,000 girls in 10 schools with sanitary pads, hygiene kits, and menstrual health education to keep girls in school and promote SDGs 3, 4, and 5.

The Bank’s compassion extends to the most vulnerable. At Bethesda Home and School for the Blind, Idi Oro, Lagos, Zenith donated braille materials, food, and toiletries. For the 2026 International Day for Street Children, it partnered with Bosco Child Protection Centre on medical check-ups, food, clothing, and counseling. Annual Christmas Charity Visits to orphanages deliver cash, toys, and essential supplies, while support for the Smile and Shine Children Foundation’s Strive Conference empowers over 2,000 adolescents with life skills and leadership training.

Commenting on the Bank’s intentionality towards the development of children, Dr Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, said, “At Zenith Bank, we are deliberate about initiatives that elevate children because they are not just our future, they are our present responsibility. As Whitney Houston so poignantly sang, ‘I believe the children are the future, teach them well and let them lead the way.’ That is the philosophy driving our investments in education, financial literacy, health, and digital inclusion.

“From Kiddies Corner to ICT centres, from PHCs to orphanages, we are teaching them well, equipping them early, and giving them the tools to lead. Zenith Bank renews its commitment to every Nigerian child, to nurture their dreams, protect their dignity, and secure their tomorrow.”

Championing youth expression, the Zenith Annual Youth Parade, hosted by the Bank for 19 years, stands as a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Bringing together thousands of children and teenagers in a vibrant showcase of unity and discipline, the parade has remained dedicated since inception to the vital mission of supporting, nurturing, andempowering the Nigerian child, reinforcing the Bank’s belief that leadership is learned early through teamwork, confidence, and celebration of young Nigerian identity.

For Zenith Bank, Children’s Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a daily pledge to empower, protect, and prepare Nigeria’s children for leadership. From classrooms to communities, the Bank’s initiatives are teaching them well and letting them lead the way because the future belongs to children who are equipped today.