Nigerian football has been thrown into mourning again following the death of former Southampton F.C. and Royal Antwerp F.C. winger Victor Udoh at the age of 21.

Udoh’s death comes barely one month after the passing of former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo, deepening grief within the Nigerian football community.

According to multiple reports, the young forward reportedly died in Abuja on Monday night under circumstances linked to suspected food or alcohol poisoning. He was said to have been on holiday at the time of the incident.

Official details surrounding the cause of death remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

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Royal Antwerp, where Udoh first rose to prominence in European football, confirmed his death in an emotional statement released on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that RAFC has taken note of the passing of former player Victor Udoh (21),” the Belgian club said.

The club recalled the Nigerian’s impressive breakthrough during the 2023/2024 season with the Young Reds, where he scored 12 goals in 21 matches before earning promotion to the senior team.

“Victor landed at the Bosuil in the 2023/2024 season, where in his first season with the Young Reds he managed to score twelve times in 21 games. That season he also made his official debut for the first team in the home game against Charleroi,” the statement added.

“In total, Victor made 28 official appearances for The Great Old and was good for two assists, before making the move to Southampton.

“Our thoughts are with Victor’s family, friends and relatives. We wish them much strength, support and warmth during this particularly difficult period.

“Rest in peace, Victor.”

English club Southampton also paid tribute to the former player.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21,” the club said.

“The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Udoh was regarded as one of the promising Nigerian youngsters abroad, with his pace, direct style and attacking instincts attracting attention during his development years in Belgium.

His sudden death has triggered widespread reactions from football fans and former teammates on social media, with many expressing shock at the loss of a player whose career appeared to be only beginning.

The tragedy adds to a painful period for Nigerian football following the recent death of former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo, who passed away last month at the age of 40.

Further details surrounding Udoh’s death are expected in the coming days.