Interior designer Sandra Onyenucheya has alleged that her ex-husband, veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho, subjected her to domestic violence and sold her property without her consent.

As of press time, Mr Edoho hasn’t responded to Ms Sandra’s allegations. A check on his social media pages showed that no official statement issued by him regarding the allegations.

Ms Sandra made the allegations four days after Mr Edoho stated during an interview on the “Outside the Box” podcast that he did not want any woman in his life to be blamed for his death.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the show host said he wanted to die with a smile on his face and did not want his daughter, wife or mother associated with his death.

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He revealed that he had gone through a very dark period in his life years ago without anyone knowing.

Reacting, Ms Sandra broke her silence and shared more details about their failed marriage in a series of statements posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

In a series of posts titled “Surviving Frank Edoho”, she levelled several allegations against her former husband.

Ms Sandra accused Mr Edoho of engaging in extramarital affairs with multiple women throughout their marriage.

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Backstory

This newspaper reported that in June 2025, the renowned broadcaster announced the end of his second marriage to Ms Sandra.

He said life unfolded in different seasons and noted that, at times, choosing to move on quietly remained the most dignified path.

Mr Edoho was previously married to TV personality Katherine Obiang, with whom he had three children.

Their marriage ended in 2010 after seven years, following allegations of domestic violence raised by Ms Katherine.

In 2013, Mr Edoho married Ms Sandra in a traditional ceremony while she was expecting their son.

They welcomed their first child in 2014 and a second in 2016.

A year later, they held a private white wedding attended by close family members and friends.