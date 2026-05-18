Veteran Nigerian broadcaster and television host Frank Edoho has spoken about the emotional struggles many men endure in silence, saying he does not want his death to be attributed to any woman in his life.

Edoho made the remarks during an interview on the YouTube podcast Outside the Box, published on Saturday, in which he reflected on masculinity, mental health, and his personal experiences with hardship.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the broadcaster has faced heightened public attention and made headlines surrounding the breakdown of his second marriage to interior designer Sandra Onyenucheya.

The former host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? said he hopes to live a life defined by kindness and positive impact rather than being consumed by personal relationships.

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Remarks

He said, “I don’t want to go to the gates of heaven and be asked what killed me, and they say it was a woman. Whether that woman be my daughter, my wife or my mother, I don’t want that. I don’t want that to be my way out of this portal.

“I want to die with a smile on my face, saying that all the people I met, I tried to put a smile on their faces. And to have the only regret that, ‘Wow, I wish I did more good’, not that I wish I had more time.”

According to Edoho, the expectations placed on men are often overwhelming, yet many are conditioned to suppress their emotions rather than seek support.

“The task of manhood is very daunting. Men don’t speak. Men go through a lot. I’m not saying women don’t. Women go through a lot. But I feel that women, by DNA, have the capacity to endure turmoil and torture.

“Not that they deserve to be in turmoil or deserve to be tortured. But women know how to endure more than men. Men are more silent.

“So whatever a man is going through, he’s just silent. He doesn’t say it. He holds it to himself. And some of them go to the grave with it. Too many, actually,” he said.

Silent battle

The 53-year-old media personality also revealed that he battled a difficult period in his life a few years ago, describing it as a time when he felt as though “the walls were caving in”.

“And many men go through a lot of things. A couple of years back, I was in a very dark hole, but nobody knew.

“I couldn’t call you guys. I just said this is a journey I have to make on my own to reorganise myself. And I’m happy I did. But at the time, I thought that the walls were caving in,” he said.

Edoho credited his years in broadcasting for teaching him how to maintain composure even during personal crises.

“Broadcasting taught me how to have a poker face. No matter what you’re going through, when it’s time to say, ‘Hi, good evening, welcome. I hope you’re having a nice time,’ that’s what I was taught.

“And uncannily, it helped me. But ironically, I can’t do it in real life,” the TV host said.

Controversies

In recent weeks, the estranged couple has made headlines over allegations and counter-allegations involving infidelity and misconduct.

Sandra denied claims that she had an affair with Nigerian singer Chike during their marriage and, in turn, accused Edoho of engaging in extramarital relationships with several women.

Among those named were former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic, business executive Amaka Okeke and Adaeze Ugboaja.

Both Dominic and Okeke have publicly denied any romantic or sexual relationship with Edoho and indicated that their legal teams would address the allegations.

Edoho announced in June 2025 that his marriage to Sandra had ended. The couple, who married in 2013, share two children.

He was previously married to television personality Katherine Obiang, with whom he has three children.

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable broadcasters, Edoho is celebrated for his long-running role as host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, a programme that projected his status as one of the country’s leading television personalities.