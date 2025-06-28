Frank Edoho, a renowned broadcaster and former host of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, has announced the end of his second marriage to Sandra Onyenucheya.

Frank was previously married to TV personality Katherine Obiang, with whom he shares three children.

In 2010, the marriage ended after seven years, with Katherine citing domestic violence.

In 2013, Frank married Sandra in a traditional ceremony while Sandra was pregnant with their son. They welcomed their first child in 2014 and a second child in 2016.

One year later, the couple had a low-key white wedding, which close family and friends attended.

In a January interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Frank, who was dropped as host of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” in 2017, described his seven-year marriage to Katherine as a “mismatch”, stating that neither he nor Katherine was ready for the challenging demands of matrimony.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“My ex-wife was my friend, and there were children involved. I think ours was a mismatch; I was young. When she got pregnant, I had cold feet, but I still got married. It lasted seven years, and in 2010, I left. Three years later, I remarried,” he said.

Love lost

In a shocking twist, the media personality and producer has revealed that his second marriage to Ms Sandra has crashed.

In a recent episode of the popular ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast, hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel, Frank revealed that he and his second wife had separated.

He shared that despite his best efforts, both marriages failed. He revealed that his life took a dark turn in December 2022, following the end of his second marriage. However, he didn’t dwell on the negative; instead, he focused on the lessons learned and his resilience in adversity.

Although he didn’t go into details, Frank, 52, said he probably loved both his exes too much.

“What will you do if you love someone and it doesn’t work out? I asked myself why I hurt so much, because I loved them and poured everything into them.

“I’m not saying that I’m a saint, but because you loved them so much, you start basing your happiness on them,” he said.

He also noted that the love of one’s life is different from their soulmate.

“When you find the love of your life, you’ll know. The love of your life, anytime you think about love, you feel about that person. It doesn’t mean you’ll stay with that person.

“But your soulmate is the person who complements your thoughts. They understand you, they know you,” Frank added.

Love again?

The TV presenter hinted that he may have found love again. He hesitantly told the show host that the person in question is more like his soulmate.

“After two failed marriages, I now chanced upon somebody who looks like my soulmate. I’m going through stuff now but wouldn’t want to go into it.

“I know that you have gone above and beyond in the past, but you can’t blame someone if they fall out of love with you.

“I’ve mastered the art of not transferring what happened in the previous relationships into the next because I feel I’ll remain the same. I now have an outlook in terms of marriage. It’s not by force. If you’re a lady close to your 40s and unmarried, don’t worry because you don’t even know what you’re getting into,” Frank noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

