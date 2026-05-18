Nigerian singer, Chike, seems determined to live up to his nickname, the ‘boo of the booless’.

While this, on the surface, connotes a certain comfort the singer provides ladies through his lyrics, recent developments suggest that there is more to his title.

In the past week, Chike has been in the news for allegedly causing the end of the second marriage of veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho and his wife, Sandra.

Reports of the crashed marriage first surfaced about a week ago, prompting the broadcaster to issue a couple of tweets confirming its authenticity.

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Days later, Ms Sandra shared details about her marriage to Frank, denying any allegation of infidelity while also accusing the broadcaster of having prolonged affairs that lasted years with several celebrities.

To counter her, Frank, the former host of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’, claimed that he had proof of her alleged affair with the singer.

Boo of the booless

While many anticipate a blowback, Chike is still the toast of the moment.

This much can be gleaned from the singer’s recent outing.

The ‘Ego Oyibo’ singer, who graced the red carpet of the premiere of the movie ‘Call of My Life’, was inundated by ladies who wanted a photo opportunity with him.

Several trending clips show young girls scrounging for a chance to take pictures with him, with Chike sometimes having to fend them off.

Reactions

The relationship/divorce saga tends to have further widened the gender divides on the internet.

This much became obvious when Chike made a cryptic post on his X page.

“Pity my soul”, the singer wrote.

True to type, netizens have been reacting to his post. While the males have spared no words in their attacks, the females have been sending him appreciation for showing up for one of their own.

Adekunle Papichulo, for instance, wrote, “God no go allow good things come your way ever again in this life. You are an evil person, and you have no fear of God in your heart. Seek Jesus.”

Datweirdgurl, however, had a different opinion.

I like as all the men dey wail both married and unmarried. E dey sweet me. Women need more Chikes, please,” she commented.

Meanwhile, internet personality Verydarkman has weighed in on the ongoing marital controversy.

In a video on his Instagram page, VDM argued that because Chike is known for performing at weddings, his getting mixed up in a marital saga will make patronage dry up.