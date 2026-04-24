The drama between Doris Ogala and the founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, continues as the planned arraignment of the Nollywood actress for cyberstalking the pastor has been stalled.

In January, a Lagos State High Court issued an interim order restraining Ms Ogala and others from discussing the preacher, his church, or his ministry in public or online.

Mr Okafor’s legal team accused the actress of cyber incitement, bullying, harassment, stalking and criminal defamation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Justice M. A. Savage of the High Court sitting in Ikeja issued the restraining order in January following an application filed by the claimant’s lawyer, Ife Ajayi.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The court held that the order will remain in force pending the determination of the substantive suit before it.

Ms Ogala was also restrained from publishing or circulating any alleged private chats, conversations, text messages, images, pictures or videos connected to the claimant.

In the suit, marked ID 14399GCMW 2026, the judge further ordered that the defendants must not release any material capable of being used to blackmail or extort money from Pastor Okafor.

No show

In the latest development in the litigation, the actress’s arraignment before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos was stalled on Thursday due to her absence.

Ogala was to be arraigned on a four-count charge filed by the Federal Government bordering on alleged cyberstalking of Pastor Chris Okafor, including claims of publishing personal materials without consent, dissemination of false information, cyberbullying, and attempted extortion.

Punch Newspaper reports that at the proceedings before Justice Akintayo Aluko, prosecuting counsel, Tolulope Mokuola, drew the court’s attention to the absence of the defendant and applied for the issuance of a bench warrant.

“My Lord, the defendant is absent despite being duly served with a hearing notice,” Mokuola submitted. “We respectfully apply for a bench warrant to compel her attendance,” the paper reports.

It further stated that, in opposition to the stance, defence counsel, Temiloluwa Akindayini, informed the court that his client was unable to attend due to health reasons, having undergone surgery two days earlier.

“My Lord, the defendant is indisposed, having undergone a surgical procedure on April 21, 2026. She is currently in Abia State recuperating. An affidavit to that effect has been filed before this Honourable Court,” he said.

The benefit of the doubt

Punch reports that although Justice Aluko noted the procedural lapse on the part of the defence, the court declined to grant the application for a bench warrant, holding that the interest of justice required that the defendant be given the benefit of doubt, particularly as the affidavit was already before the court.

Ruling on the issue, Justice Aluko directed the defendant to produce a comprehensive and verifiable medical report from a government hospital and to ensure that it is served on the prosecution before the next date.

The matter was consequently adjourned to 8 June 9 for arraignment.

No backing down

Despite being sued for cyberstalking, it appears that Ms Ogala is ready to take a hard stance against the cleric.

In her latest Instagram post, she hinted that she is on a crusade to expose false people.

“God, I accept the assignment to show the world how the false roll. I’m not feeling bad. I will sacrifice myself for you to learn how they destroy victims and shut them up.

“I will go through every prosecution for you to be vindicated. You who have shut your mouth because you can’t match them. They are after me,” she wrote.

In her backup Instagram page, she posted a video of herself awake but heavily sedated while undergoing surgery.

“My surgery is ongoing, I will not die, I will live to testify to the goodness of the Lord.

“I’m not feeling pain. I’m awake, watching them open my stomach. God is in control,” she wrote.

History

In December 2025, Ms Doris took to her Instagram page to accuse the pastor of ruining her life following the circulation of a video showing his engagement to another woman.

The actress alleged that she had been in a relationship with Mr Okafor since 2017.

She was subsequently arrested and detained for two days for allegedly posting private photos of pastor Okafor.

Following a series of embarrassing back-and-forths, Pastor Okafor, who had already married his wife, apologised to the actress.

He later retracted the apology to the actress and other women he said he “wronged in the past”, stating that he only did it because other fathers of faith were being dragged on his account.