The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has advised his congregation on the appropriate course of action if they ever fall victim to kidnapping.

Kidnapping remains a widespread national security challenge in Nigeria, with Christians, Muslims, students and others often held captive until a ransom is paid for their release.

Speaking during the “Covenant Day of Vengeance Service”, a video of which went viral on Friday, the 71-year-old opened up about his intervention in past kidnapping incidents involving members of his church.

Mr Oyedepo, who maintained that his intervention demonstrated spiritual authority, said: “One time, one of our pastors was carried by kidnappers. I said ‘Give them the phone’ and I said to them that in the next 24 hours, if you don’t take him out, you’re dead.

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“The place was vibrating, on the spot. I said, ‘Give them the phone,’ and I said, ‘This is He in the next 24 hours, you’re dead’ They don’t want to die. If anybody picks you, give them my number. If he is not cut down, then I’m not sent.”

Anointing

He further stated that members of his church possessed the same authority he did, but needed to recognise and activate it.

The Presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, also recalled an incident in which a female member of the church was kidnapped.

He added that, without his intervention, the kidnappers began to misbehave when the abducted member mentioned his name.

“Redemption is not a religious principle. One of our daughters was captured somewhere. He said, ‘My father said, I’m getting out of here by 7 a.m.’ Not that I spoke to them. They didn’t call the council.

“They started cutting themselves. Some said ‘she should go.’ Some said she shouldn’t go. Not cutting my daughter. They were cutting themselves. They said, please, start going. Don’t let the devil ride on you. You are being raised far above the devil,” said Mr Oyedepo.

The Nigerian pastor last made headlines in April 2025 when his daughter, Love Ogah, recounted an alleged failed assassination attempt on him.

Speaking during a sermon on “Building a Successful Marriage”, which she posted on her Instagram page, she said the assailants ransacked their home for hours while searching for her father.