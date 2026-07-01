As insecurity continues to dominate national discourse, the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged Nigerians to place their trust in God rather than human solutions.

Mr Kumuyi made this known when he spoke with journalists after a press conference with Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, at the Government House, as part of his Global Crusade in the state.

The visit formed part of the activities lined up for the week-long Global Crusade taking place across Gboko and Otukpo Local Government Areas of the state, themed “Breaking the Yoke Through Christ.”

The ongoing crusade will conclude on 2 July.

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The 85-year-old said, “As we know, when bad things happen, there are things and people that may be responsible, but those people are not the solution. God is our problem solver. When we hope in God, trust in God, and believe in God, our problems will be solved. God is waiting for us.

“He said, ‘If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and turn away from their sins, I will hear from heaven and heal their land.’ But he said he is ready to solve the problem for us. If we open ourselves, pray, and turn from our wicked ways, fulfilling those conditions and trusting in him, God will answer our prayer.”

There’s hope

The Osun-born cleric further maintained that Nigeria has hope, adding that the crusade is one of the ways to encourage people to return to God and seek His help.

He called on Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to join hands in the fight against insecurity and other challenges confronting the nation.

“Obviously, when there are problems, whether personal, family, community, state, or national, there are concerns, but we shouldn’t allow those concerns to make us lose focus or hope.

“We generally say: when there is life, there is hope, and we do not aggravate the situation by throwing stones”, he said.

The cleric praised the strides Benue State has made, describing the progress as remarkable.

“Benue is making remarkable progress in infrastructure and education, despite visible challenges around insecurity.”

Mr Kumuyi congratulated Mr Alia and the people of Benue on the state’s 50th anniversary, commending the developmental strides recorded in infrastructure and education.

He praised the spiritual strength of the Church in the state, adding that the crusade activities would be broadcast to over 180 countries.

Visit of hope

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Mr Ode described the visit as a divine beacon of hope and restoration.

He noted that the visit coincided with Benue’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, the governor’s 60th birthday, and the third anniversary of his administration.

Mr Ode expressed confidence that the crusade would renew hope, restore lives, and bring lasting transformation to the state.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Mr Alia’s administration to reviving spiritual and moral life among its people.

He further urged citizens to participate wholeheartedly, expressing optimism that the crusade would usher in greater testimonies, peace, unity, and progress across the state.

Benue

Benue ranks among the states hardest hit by insecurity in recent years, with armed assailants repeatedly attacking communities and forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Displaced persons continue to live in camps across the state, as the government and security agencies press on with efforts to restore peace and facilitate the return of affected communities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported three days ago that armed attackers murdered the state Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Risku Mohammed, and one Yakubu Isa.

The killings prompted police to arrest 10 suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Udeme Edet, confirmed, adding that officers launched intensive intelligence gathering and coordinated tactical operations before making the arrests.

She said tactical teams apprehended the suspects on the night of 27 June during a coordinated operation in Otukpo Local Government Area.