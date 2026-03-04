The founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Chris Okafor, has withdrawn the apology he previously offered to actress Doris Ogala and other women he said he “wronged in the past.”

On 28 December 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Okafor bowed to mounting public pressure and apologised following allegations of an unfulfilled marriage promise and other claims levelled against him by Ms Ogala.

However, in a video that went viral and was obtained by this newspaper on Wednesday, recorded during one of his church services, the cleric said his apology was widely misconstrued.

He stated that he acted under significant pressure from individuals within his circle, specifically naming Matthew Ashimolowo, Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, and David Abioye, founder and presiding bishop of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, among others.

Clarification

Insisting that he needed to clarify the situation, Mr Okafor said: “The reason why I came to apologise the last time was that the fathers of faith that stood by me were being dragged. And I didn’t want them to be dragged to it. And let me reiterate: when I say, ‘any lady that was mentioned,’ I withdraw that. There is no single apology to that person because I don’t apologise for what I did not know, for what I did not do, for what I did not get involved in.

“For somebody I don’t know and somebody I have not met face to face. So thereby, that is an error. That apology is hereby withdrawn completely. There was no such apology. And only, it’s a big error. I was put under pressure by some people whom I call friends who are not really friends. They say, oh, just say like this. I say, but how do you say I should apologise? If I apologise, it means I’m accepting. I said, no. I said, but there is a caveat to it. That’s why I said when I apologise, I mention the fathers, I mention fathers of faith like Pastor Matthew and Bishop Abioye.”

No explanation

Furthermore, Mr Okafor clarified that correcting the misunderstanding surrounding his apology did not amount to offering explanations to anyone.

This, he said, rather than choose what he described as the right course of action, one he believed would ultimately prevail.

He stressed that the issue was not about the noise on social media, but about the truth, which he said would eventually come to light.

Mr Okafor added that he decided to apologise because, at times, one must concede a battle to win the war.

“And I kept questioning, what I’m being asked to do is like accepting what I did not do. And I realised that it was greatly misunderstood because why I even accepted it because their name was being dragged. I want their name out of it. No problem, leave it for me. I can take whatever comes. But it’s something I must pursue to the last. Do you understand? It is not noise that is being made on social media.

“It is the outcome of what happened. And when I need to report to you, I will report to you at the right time. So forget the noise. The reality is what we show at the right time. So I’m saying to you, that’s why I told them, I will put this caveat that I’m apologising to the church. First, let it be known, I knelt down because of those fathers and the church. Not because of any Jezebel anywhere. Not because of that. No, God forbid, not because of that. And that’s why I said everything that was said was not true”, said the cleric.

Court

Additionally, Mr Okafor stated that he could not issue an apology on a matter currently before the court.

He maintained that he did not commit any of the allegations levelled against him by Ms Ogala.

Mr Okafor noted, “I am saying now, there is no anything like such an apology. If there is anyone you think, it is hereby withdrawn. Thank you, God bless you. I cannot apologise for what I did not do. And that is why I’m not saying too much. The matter is before the court. My evidence has been put before the court. Whoever claims to have evidence, bring it before the court. It’s no story, so I’m not joining the issue. Is it clear? I discovered that at that position, many people misunderstood it as to accepting that.

“But no, nothing like that. So I’m addressing this. God bless you. I’d like you to understand that. And that’s all, that’s all the comment I will make for now. The matter is in court. Let the court decide. When the court decides, we will know what is true and who is lying. It’s as simple as that. Thank you very much.”

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the dispute between actress Ms Ogala and Mr Okafor erupted after she accused the cleric of destroying her life, following the circulation of a video showing his engagement to another woman.

According to Ms Ogala, she has been in a relationship with Mr Okafor since 2017. She further alleged that he shared videos of her miscarriage and possessed an intimate sex video of her.

Ms Ogala maintained that Mr Okafor’s marriage to another woman was destined to fail.

The controversy escalated after Mr Okafor married his wife, Pearl, and intensified following Ms Ogala’s arrest, alongside an ultimatum demanding that he retract what he described as her blackmail allegations.

The matter eventually led to Ms Ogala’s arrest and release, as well as Mr Okafor being invited by the police for questioning and subsequent investigation.

As of press time, Ms Ogala hasn’t responded to Mr Okafor’s retraction and apology.