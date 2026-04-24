Nigerian football has been plunged into mourning again.

Michael Eneramo, a former Super Eagles forward whose journey spanned continents and carried moments of national pride, has died in the early hours of Friday following a tragic incident during a routine training session in Kaduna.

He was 40.

Even in retirement, Eneramo remained close to the game.

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Since stepping away from professional football in 2018, he continued to stay active, regularly participating in casual training sessions to maintain fitness. That routine, familiar and harmless, became the setting for an unimaginable loss.

On Friday morning, he joined a kickabout at a primary school pitch in the Ungwan Yelwa area, close to his residence.

There were no warning signs.

He completed the first half of the session without any visible discomfort. But just five minutes into the second half, the game stopped making sense. Eneramo suddenly collapsed on the pitch.

Attempts were made to rush him to the hospital. They were urgent. They were desperate. They were not enough. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

“This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment. I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said on the telephone from Cairo, Egypt.

A Career built across borders

Eneramo’s story was one of movement, growth, and impact.

He carved out his reputation with Espérance Sportive de Tunis, where his goals and presence made him one of the standout forwards in North African football. His performances opened doors into Europe, where he went on to play in Turkey for clubs including Beşiktaş JK, Sivasspor, and İstanbul Başakşehir FK.

Across leagues and systems, he built a career defined by persistence and adaptability.

Choosing Nigeria, delivering in key moments

At international level, his legacy carries a deeper emotional weight.

Born on 26 November, 1985, Eneramo made a defining choice early in his career, turning down the opportunity to represent Tunisia and instead pledging allegiance to Nigeria.

He did not just wear the shirt. He delivered in it.

On his debut for the Super Eagles, he scored against Tunisia in a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier, a moment layered with symbolism and impact. It was the first of three goals in 10 appearances, each contribution reinforcing his commitment to the national cause.

A loss that resonates beyond numbers

Statistics outline a career. They do not define a life.

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Eneramo’s passing has sent shockwaves through the football community, not just because of what he achieved on the pitch, but because of how closely he remained connected to the game after it.

Even in retirement, he was still there; on the pitch, in the rhythm of football, doing what he loved. Now, that rhythm has been broken.

Tributes are expected to pour in for a player remembered for his journey, his choices, and the quiet consistency with which he carried himself through the game.

In Nigerian football, his name will remain. But the loss, sudden and heavy, will linger longer.