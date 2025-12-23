Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has celebrated her release from police custody, after a two-day detention for allegedly posting private photos of Lagos pastor, Chris Okafor, who is the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, on social media.

Before her arrest, Ms Ogala alleged that the pastor ruined her life after he ended their nine-year relationship and reneged on his promise to marry her.

She noted her past affairs with him, claiming Mr Okafor betrayed her by marrying another woman, Pearl, despite promising to marry her

Meanwhile, Ms Ogala was arrested for allegedly posting and later deleting an image of a man believed to be Mr Okafor in what appeared to be a private setting.

The photo showed the man shirtless, with a towel wrapped around his waist, inside a bedroom. “This is his bedroom after making love. Full video dropping soon,” she captioned the post.

“You said I’m lying; okay. You shared my naked body. Everyone will watch yours. This video is from a girl he promised to marry. She sent it to me,” Ms Ogala said.

Subsequently, the actress, known for her role in Airline Babes in 2012, was arrested on Saturday during a live-streamed interview, where the host interrupted to ask, “The police are in your house?” a question Ms Ogala affirmed.

Freedom

However, in a series of Instagram posts, the actress celebrated her release, appreciating the efforts of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and controversial online personality Martins Otse, popularly known as VDM, in facilitating her release.

“These are my guys. We are out of the Zone 2 police station. Thank you to my president, Sowore. Thanks so much to my ratel king, VDM,” she said.

Backstory

The 37-year-old actress alleged that the cleric failed to honour a promise of marriage and warned that the relationship was doomed to fail.

Ms Ogala subsequently issued a formal legal notice, giving him 21 days to pay N1 billion or face court action. Her lawyers described the case as a failed marriage claim arising from the breakdown of what she said was a nine-year relationship.

Ms Ogala was seeking aggravated and general damages, citing emotional, reputational, and psychological distress she claims to have suffered following the collapse of the relationship and the way it was handled publicly. She accused the cleric of causing severe harm to her life.