A Lagos State High Court has issued an interim order restraining social media personality Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, actress Doris Ogala, and Kelvin Emmanuel from discussing Pastor Chris Okafor, his church, or his ministry in public or online.

It comes after weeks of accusations from Nollywood actress Ms Doris and VeryDarkMan.

Earlier in January, Pastor Okafor’s legal team gave VDM two weeks to retract his comments or face legal action

Mr Okafor’s legal team accused VDM of cyber incitement, bullying, harrassment stalking and criminal defamation.

Channels TV reported that the preacher’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara, called for the immediate retraction of what he described as false and misleading statements published on social media platforms

Ms Doris, on the other hand, who was recently arrested over her tirades, has repeatedly accused the pastor of ruining her life after he ended their nine-year relationship and reneged on his promise to marry her.

Gag order

In a latest development, Justice M. A. Savage of the High Court sitting in Ikeja issued the restraining order on Thursday following an application filed by the claimant’s lawyer, Ife Ajayi.

The court held that the order will remain in force pending the determination of the substantive suit before it.

Justice Savage barred the defendants, whether individually or through agents, from mentioning the name, images, videos, or pictures of Mr Okafor, or of Grace Nation International Church, also known as Liberation City, on social media or any other platform.

They were also restrained from publishing or circulating any alleged private chats, conversations, text messages, images, pictures or videos connected to the claimant.

In the suit, marked ID 14399GCMW 2026, the judge further ordered that the defendants must not release any material capable of being used to blackmail or extort money from Pastor Okafor.

He also granted an order for substituted service, directing that court processes be served on the defendants through publication in a national newspaper.

The case has been adjourned to 2 February for hearing.

Ongoing saga

In December 2025, Ms Doris took to her Instagram page to accuse the pastor of ruining her life following the circulation of a video showing his engagement to another woman.

The actress alleged that she had been in a relationship with Mr Okafor since 2017.

Following a series of embarrassing back-and-forths, Pastor Okafor, who had already married his wife, apologised to the actress.

In January, amid the growing controversies, the preacher announced during a church service that he had stepped aside as pastor.

He said: “We have four Sundays in January, so in the whole of these four Sundays, we will be having Pastor Sylvester, Pastor Kelvin, Pastor Oliver and Pastor Shedrack. It’s going to be prophetic Sundays; we will have them minister to you and anoint you every Sunday, that’s the instruction. So they will be here, while they are here, I will be resting.

But that did not deter Ms Doris, who continued to reveal intimate details about the supposed 9-year relationship.

Her latest attack targets comedian Akpororo, who has been trading words with her online.