As Nigeria grapples with rising food costs and a widening animal-protein gap, US Soybean leaders say the solution lies not in competing with local farmers but in collaboration, improved technology, and workforce training.

US Soy refers to soybeans grown in the United States and the organised industry (represented by the United Soybean Board) dedicated to their production, processing, and global export.

In separate interviews during the USSEC & US Soy Nigeria: Now Conference 2026, late June, three senior executives from the US Soybean Export Council outlined why Nigeria is a strategic market and how US Soy, knowledge transfer, and sustainable practices can help bridge the country’s protein deficit.

Why Nigeria? “Population, demand, and energy”

Brent Babb, Executive Director – Soy Excellence Centre (SEC) & Sub-Saharan Africa for USSEC, said Nigeria’s demographics make it impossible to ignore. “Over 60 per cent of the US soybean crop is exported worldwide. We’ve worked extensively in Asia and North Africa, and we see strong opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa, with Nigeria as the regional leader.”

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Population growth is driving demand, yet per capita protein consumption remains low. “That gap creates a significant opportunity,” Mr Babb explained. “Nigeria grows soybeans, but as demand for consumption rises, more soybeans will need to be imported. Our role is to complement Nigeria.”

This complement means working directly with poultry, aquaculture, livestock, and soy food processors to build demand and use for soy. The partnership is already showing results: in early 2025, Nigeria imported 62,000 tons of US soybeans after a six-year break. “We’re here for the long term,” Babb said. “This isn’t a competition with local soy production. Local production and imports can grow together.”

More than beans: Consistency, energy, and mill efficiency

For Nigerian feed millers and farmers, Mr Babb stated that US Soy’s edge goes beyond crude protein. “US Soy has high levels of digestible amino acids. It’s not just protein; it’s digestibility for poultry, livestock, and fish. The energy value is also often overlooked, and higher energy means you can reduce energy costs in the diet while maintaining performance.”

US Soy’s consistency, he added, is underrated. “As a producer, you know the product will be the same every time, year-round. You don’t need to over-formulate because the digestibility and energy values are reliable. That reduces costs.”

USSEC also works beyond the bag of beans. The team advises on feed formulation, materials handling, and biosecurity critical for Nigeria’s poultry industry. The Soy Excellence Centre serves as the main vehicle for that technical training.

“A rising tide lifts all boats”

Framing the relationship, Cindy Pulskamp, a soybean farmer from North Dakota and Director with the US Soybean Export Council & United Soybean Board, said: “We see it as collaborating. I’m looking to work with Nigerian agribusiness and food security stakeholders, sharing knowledge and learning from you.”

Ms Pulskamp’s 114-year-old family farm achieves one of the lowest carbon footprints in global soy through soil health and precision agriculture. Cover crops prevent erosion in high winds, GPS-guided technology reduces field passes, and drones replace heavy equipment for crop protection. “Sustainability matters because our goal is to hand soil to the next generation in better condition than we received it,” she said.

On post-harvest losses, she noted North Dakota’s dry climate gives US farmers an advantage. But her advice to Nigerians is practical: “Where there is will and resources, there’s a way. I suspect high moisture and humidity during storage are the main loss drivers of loss here. US Soy can be stored for a year or more while maintaining quality because of our climate and technology.”

Training that changes operations

Anne Meis, Chair of the Soy Excellence Centre Global Advisory Panel, points to the biggest impact so far: people. “We provide free training, starting with virtual courses accessible by phone. Participants take that knowledge back to feed mills and poultry farms and change practices immediately.”

The numbers back it up. This year alone, over 1,200 Nigerians graduated from SEC courses. Since its launch, more than 5,000 individuals have participated. At Dunn-Maid Farms, graduates improved biosecurity and reduced bird mortality. One feed mill increased pellet production 15-20 per cent while cutting costs 10 per cent after adopting full-fat soy techniques. “Our surveys show 94 per cent of graduates report stronger job skills, and 93% say their companies are more profitable,” Meis said.

Her advice to Nigerian protein producers is direct: “Protect your land and resources. You’re already exploring technology and innovation. Keep doing that, and you’ll be on the right path.”

Challenges and the road ahead

Ms Babb is optimistic but realistic about hurdles. “Financing is often the biggest challenge, pulling all the pieces together. The other is consistency across the value chain. You need quality day-old chicks, reliable soybean supplies for crushers to run at high capacity, and consumer demand that can withstand inflation.”

Still, the energy is undeniable. “Growth won’t always be linear, but the energy is there, demand is there, financial investment is coming in, and the value chain gets stronger each year. Nigeria is well-positioned to take advantage of that opportunity.”

As USSEC marks over seven years in Nigeria, the message from US Soy’s leaders is clear: this is a partnership built for the long haul, intending to get more affordable, quality protein onto Nigerian tables.