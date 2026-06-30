For many Nigerians, the unmistakable smoky flavour of party jollof is more than just a taste; it’s a cherished part of weddings, birthdays, naming ceremonies and other celebrations that bring families and communities together.

That enduring culinary tradition took centre stage over the weekend as Knorr Jollof Fest 2026 returned to Lagos, celebrating Nigeria’s love for food, music and culture while introducing a new seasoning inspired by the country’s iconic party jollof.

Held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, the festival brought together food lovers, chefs, entertainers and culture enthusiasts for a day of live cooking, music performances, art installations and immersive culinary experiences centred around one of Nigeria’s most beloved dishes.

Celebrating a cherished tradition

At the festival, Knorr unveiled its Smokey Party Jollof Seasoning, which it said was developed to help home cooks recreate the distinctive smoky flavour traditionally associated with party jollof.

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According to Dexter Adeola, Foods Marketing Innovation & EWA Strategy Lead at Unilever, the product was inspired by the emotional connection many Nigerians have with party jollof.

“Party jollof holds a special place in Nigerian culture. It’s the flavour people remember from weddings, celebrations and family gatherings. With Knorr Smokey Party Jollof Seasoning, we’re helping consumers bring that iconic party jollof experience into their homes more easily than ever before.

“By working closely with party caterers and chefs, gaining insight into what makes their jollof so memorable, we have created a product that delivers that beloved smoky taste consistently and conveniently,” he said.

The company said it collaborated with experienced Nigerian caterers and chefs to better understand the cooking techniques and flavours that have made party jollof a staple at celebrations across the country.

Food as culture

Beyond the product launch, organisers said the festival was designed to celebrate the role food plays in connecting people and preserving cultural identity.

Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, Tobi Adeniyi, said the seasoning was developed in response to consumers’ desire to recreate memorable party jollof experiences in their own kitchens.

“At Unilever, we are committed to creating products and experiences that are rooted in genuine consumer insight. Knorr Smokey Party Jollof Seasoning is a reflection of that commitment, born from a deep understanding of Nigerians’ love for party jollof and their desire to recreate those memorable flavours at home.”

The event featured live cooking demonstrations, food tastings, interactive installations, art exhibitions, the Fuji Dome experience and a headline performance by singer Adekunle Gold, offering visitors a blend of culinary and entertainment experiences.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead at Unilever Nigeria Plc, described it as a celebration of the shared experiences that food creates.

“Knorr Jollof Fest is our way of celebrating what truly brings Nigerians together a shared love for good food. This year, we wanted to go beyond the plate by creating an experience where food, music, art and culture come together in a way that feels authentic and deeply Nigerian.”

More than a meal

For many Nigerians, party jollof has become one of the country’s most recognisable culinary traditions, often sparking spirited debates over recipes, cooking methods and, above all, the elusive smoky flavour that distinguishes it from everyday home-cooked versions.

According to Bolanle Kehinde-Lawal, East & West Africa Head of Demand Creation, Foods at Unilever Nigeria Plc, food remains one of Africa’s strongest expressions of identity and community.

“Food has always been one of the strongest expressions of culture across Africa. Through platforms like Knorr Jollof Fest and innovations like Knorr Smokey Party Jollof Seasoning, we continue to celebrate the traditions, flavours and shared experiences that unite communities.”

Following the Lagos edition, Knorr Jollof Fest 2026 will move to Abuja on 12 July before concluding in Port Harcourt on 19 July.