Nigerian media personality Roby Ekpo has responded to a cease-and-desist notice issued by his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe, over statements he made about her.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mayowa, through a notice issued by Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation Legal Department, gave Roby 48 hours to retract the alleged defamatory statements and pay N100 million in damages.

The notice followed Roby’s interview on “The Honest Bunch”, in which the comedian spoke about his failed marriage to Mayowa and made allegations against her.

Roby’s counter notice

Responding to Mayowa’s demands, Roby, through a counter-notice issued by his legal team, Tap Legal Services, and signed by Mbasekei Obono, denied defaming her.

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Mr Obono stated that his client’s remarks, whether made in private or on public platforms, were grounded in his personal experiences, interpretation of events, and what he believed to be true.

He said: “Your letter is noted; however, it is replete with assertions that are themselves disputed and will be rigorously challenged. At no time did he (Roby) act with malice or with the intent to injure your client’s reputation. The issues referenced arise from a complex interpersonal relationship, the facts of which cannot be selectively presented to construct a misleading narrative against our client.

“Contrary to your claims, our client also possesses documentary and testimonial evidence that directly contradicts several assertions in your letter. These include communications, records of interactions, and other materials which will be presented at the appropriate time and forum.”

N100m demand

Furthermore, the comedian’s counsel stated that Mayowa’s N100 million demand was excessive, unfounded, and premature.

He added that her attempt to impose a 48-hour ultimatum on Roby was unreasonable and inconsistent with established legal practice.

Mr Obono noted that this was particularly so in a matter of this nature involving disputed facts.

“Take notice: Our Client will not accede to your demands as presently constituted. Our Client is prepared to join issues with your client before a court of competent jurisdiction, where all claims, counterclaims, and evidence will be properly examined.

“Should your client proceed with legal action, our client will robustly defend the suit and reserve the right to file appropriate counterclaims, including, but not limited to, claims for harassment, intimidation, and reputational harm arising from false or exaggerated accusations”, said Mr Ekpo’s lawyer.

Court

Additionally, the comedian’s lawyer stated that Mayowa’s notice amounted to an admission of some of his client’s claims.

He further advised her and her legal representatives that all subsequent communication on the matter should be channelled through counsel in the interest of fairness and due process.

“He reserves the right to admit it in evidence in his petition to the appropriate US government authorities, including the United States Citizenship and immigration Services.

“Our client also reserves the right to seek declaratory and injunctive relief as may be necessary to protect his rights and interests.”

Mr Obono reiterated that his client remained open to lawful and structured avenues for resolution.

He added that Roby would not be pressured into making admissions or concessions under threat.