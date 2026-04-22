Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has warned men against expressing emotional distress over marriage on podcasts.

The 44-year-old issued the warning on his X page on Wednesday.

The warning followed videos of media personality Roby Ekpo breaking down in tears as he recounted his marriage situation on the “Honest Bunch” podcast.

Ekpo revealed in the podcast that he learned on social media that his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe, had remarried another man after spending more than a decade together.

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Ekpo, a comedian and radio presenter, alleged that he supported Lambe’s relocation abroad and funded her lifestyle.

He further alleged that she misled him throughout their marriage, including hiding her use of contraceptives from him.

“If I send my wife a message on her Instagram DM, she would question me why I was sending a message there. She would say, ‘They (immigration) check.’

“10 years of my life. If I had a kid out of wedlock, I would have justified that Mayowa can do whatever she likes, what did I do, but love. Mayowa travelled for six years; with the little money I was earning, I was sending money to Mayowa every time. I was sending flowers”, he said as he broke down in tears.

However, in response to Ekpo’s viral video, the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie questioned the comedian’s actions regarding Lambe’s relocation.

He added that he was always very brutal when talking to men because he wanted them to be sensible.

The politician wrote: “Let me not see any other man going on a podcast to cry because of a woman—last warning. If I catch you, I’m very brutal when talking to men, so I can wake them up from slumber cos sometimes the price they pay for being foolish is death.

“How can you marry a wife and allow her to go and live abroad? Some men are just stupid (mumu) and are expecting us to clap for them. Our forefathers had 5 wives each, and all of them lived with them. You think they don’t have senses?”

Weak man

Edochie, who made his acting debut in the 2005 film “The Exquire”, stated that women only deal with men they consider weak.

According to him, men’s continuous blaming of women will not help them learn what they need to learn.

“If you’re a weak man, women will deal with you mercilessly. If you’re a strong man, they will bow to you. If you keep blaming a woman for playing you, you’ll never learn.

“Another woman will still play you again. For you to learn, you must blame yourself for being stupid”, said the actor.

Pity

He also warned men against seeking pity from society and crying in public, noting that nobody cares.

According to him, society is harsh to men.

Edochie noted, “Bro, as a man, no matter how much you tell your story, nobody gives a damn. That’s the world of men. Society is harsh to men.

“Never seek pity. Never cry in public. Nobody cares. Buckle up your story inside you, learn from it and use it as fuel to be stronger, wiser and more successful.”

The actor has been in the news due to his ongoing divorce case with internet personality and entrepreneur May Edochie, as well as his marriage to Judy Austin.