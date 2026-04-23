A cease-and-desist notice has been issued to Nigerian media personality Robert Ekpo, popularly known as Roby Ekpo, over statements he made concerning his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe.

The notice, dated 22 April and issued by Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation Legal Department on behalf of Ms Lambe, accuses Ekpo of making defamatory claims and spreading false narratives about her through public platforms, including podcast appearances.

According to the document, Ekpo allegedly engaged in a “deliberate and sustained campaign of falsehood,” presenting unverified claims about his former partner’s personal life as facts. The foundation further stated that such actions had led to reputational damage, online harassment and public ridicule directed at their client.

The notice demands that Ekpo take down all alleged defamatory content across his platforms, issue a public retraction and apology, and pay ₦100 million in damages, warning that failure to comply within 48 hours would trigger immediate legal action. It also cautioned that individuals who spread the claims online could be held accountable.

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Background

The development follows heightened public interest after Ekpo’s recent appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke emotionally about his failed marriage.

Ekpo and Lambe reportedly met on Instagram in 2015 and married shortly after a brief courtship. Their relationship remained largely private until recently, when news surfaced that Lambe had remarried in the United States. This development surprised many as neither party had publicly confirmed their separation.

During the podcast, Ekpo shared details about challenges in the marriage, including disagreements over intimacy and the couple’s inability to have children. He alleged that while he underwent medical tests over fertility concerns, his partner was secretly using contraceptives.

He also claimed to have financially supported Lambe during her years abroad, stating that he regularly sent her money for over six years.

“I woke up to videos and pictures of my wife on Instagram getting married to another man,” he said, describing the experience as deeply painful.

Legal escalation

However, the legal notice challenges the accuracy of Ekpo’s claims, stating that the marriage had already been mutually dissolved before the recent developments.

It further accuses him of using public platforms to amplify private matters in a manner that could mislead the public and generate sympathy at Lambe’s expense.

The foundation added that the alleged actions had resulted in widespread online trolling and coordinated defamatory commentary against their client.

Ongoing reactions

The controversy continues to generate reactions on social media, with opinions divided over the claims and counterclaims.

While Ekpo has publicly shared his perspective, Lambe has largely avoided direct engagement, instead posting messages suggesting she is at peace with her decisions.

As of the time of filing this report, Ekpo has not publicly responded to the cease-and-desist notice.