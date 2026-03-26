Nollywood actor Austin Emmanuel has alleged that businessmen Pascal “Cubana Chief Priest” Okechukwu and Obinna “Obi Cubana” Iyiegbu won’t cast their votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, despite their public alignment with him.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that both men, who hail from the South-east, identified with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and backed Mr Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Cubana Chief Priest served as the Imo State Director of the City Boy Movement (CBM). At the same time, Obi Cubana held the position of South-east Director in the group, which was formed in 2022 as a youth-driven support base during Mr Tinubu’s 2023 campaign.

Misleading

In a video that went viral on Thursday and was posted on his Instagram page, Emmanuel accused the two business people of misleading Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son, ahead of the next election cycle.

Addressing Seyi directly, the actor alleged that their (Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest) outward show of loyalty should not be taken at face value.

He said: “Seyi Tinubu, Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest, the two Igbos you turn to, are deceiving you. When it is time for elections, and they go to their polling units, they won’t vote for your father. They will collect money from you and campaign for him, but when it is time to vote, they won’t vote for him because they are deceitful. Seyi, you can help make Nigeria work because you have money; your father, mother, and family members do too.

“But the masses are suffering, I can’t lie to you. Those telling you that your father has performed very well in office are lying; your father hasn’t done enough. The masses are suffering, and beyond insecurity, food, and other challenges, some people can’t even go out without begging for money.”

Electricity

Furthermore, Emmanuel criticised Seyi and his father over the country’s poor electricity supply and rising fuel prices.

He added that while Seyi’s efforts to engage people in support of his father’s second-term bid were understandable, they were not essential.

The actor argued that Seyi’s focus was misplaced, as it failed to address the real struggles of the masses

“Between you and me, Seyi, it would be far better if your father had implemented policies that positively impacted the lives of ordinary people. Take electricity, for example, if he truly prioritised it, consistent 24-hour power could have been achieved.

“Yet, after four years, this has not happened, and people are still offering excuses if Tinubu was the one who caused the electricity problems. Some people damage things and then appoint others to fix them, not to make them worse”, said Emmanuel.

Poor governance

Additionally, Emmanuel said that those around Seyi were misleading him, claiming his father had performed well in office, when in reality, he had achieved nothing since assuming office in 2023.

He added that these people were deceiving Seyi because wealthy individuals often do not want to hear the truth about themselves.

“Seyi Tinubu, don’t interrupt—sit down and watch this video to the end. Your goal seems to be securing a second term for your father rather than ensuring he leaves behind a strong, lasting legacy. They know that wealthy individuals often don’t like to hear the truth, so they tell you what you want to hear to keep benefiting from you. Their support is not genuine; it is driven by what they stand to gain.

“That is why they keep chanting for a second term. They will not vote for your father out of loyalty; you will have to promise them money first. If your father had performed well in office, you wouldn’t need to persuade anyone. People would willingly come out to support him, and you would see it clearly.”