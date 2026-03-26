LALIGA has unveiled the nominees for the 2025/26 SPORTY LALIGA MVP award, which recognises the best African player competing in Spain’s top flight this season.

Now in its fifth edition, the award continues to celebrate the growing influence of African footballers in LALIGA EA SPORTS, with 20 players shortlisted for their performances during the campaign. Fans across Africa will play a key role in deciding the winner through a voting process that combines public input with the assessment of a panel of experts.

The eventual winner will join an illustrious list of past recipients, including two-time winner Iñaki Williams of Athletic Club, Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze, and Morocco international Yassine Bounou.

The award is organised in partnership with Sporty Group, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening ties between Spanish and African football while celebrating players who inspire millions across the continent.

Miguel Puche, Brand Director of Sporty Group, said:

“The SPORTY LALIGA MVP continues to celebrate the incredible contribution African players make to Spanish football. At SPORTY we believe that football has the power to connect fans across continents, and this award recognises players who inspire millions of supporters across Africa every weekend. We are proud to partner with LALIGA to honour these stars and bring fans even closer to the game they love.”

Voting opened on 17 March and will run until 10 May 2026. As in previous editions, the winner will be determined through a combination of fan votes from across Sub-Saharan Africa and a panel of journalists and football stakeholders. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in Lagos on 23 May, coinciding with the final weekend of the LALIGA EA SPORTS season. Fans who participate in the voting process also have a chance to attend the exclusive event.

Tresor Penku said:

“African football has long been part of LALIGA’s story, and its influence continues to grow every season. The SPORTY LALIGA MVP, now in its fifth season, celebrates the outstanding talent from across the continent while giving fans in Africa the opportunity to recognise players who represent their countries with pride every week in stadiums across Spain.”

Among the standout nominees is Williams, who is chasing a third consecutive title after playing a key role in Athletic Club’s push for European qualification. Togo captain Djené Dakonam is also recognised for his leadership at Getafe, where he has logged more minutes than any other African player this season.

Nigeria will have strong representation through Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke of Sevilla FC. Adams has enjoyed a breakthrough season, emerging as the club’s top scorer and delivering standout performances, including a goal in a 4–1 victory over Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Senegal internationals Pape Gueye and Pathé Ciss have impressed for Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano respectively, while experienced names like Nicolas Pépé and Thomas Partey also feature on the shortlist.

Full list of nominees:

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club), Ilaix Moriba (RC Celta), Grady Diangana (Elche CF), Charles Pickel (RCD Espanyol), Djené Dakonam (Getafe CF), Karl Etta Eyong (Levante UD), Omar Mascarell (RCD Mallorca), Enzo Boyomo (CA Osasuna), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Nobel Mendy (Rayo Vallecano), Rahim Alhassane (Real Oviedo), Eric Bailly (Real Oviedo), David Carmo (Real Oviedo), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Akor Adams (Sevilla FC), Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC), Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia CF), Pape Gueye (Villarreal CF), Thomas Partey (Villarreal CF), Nicolas Pépé (Villarreal CF).

With voting now underway, attention will turn to fans across Africa, whose choices could determine the next star to be crowned the continent’s finest performer in Spanish football.

Fans can vote for Adams, Ejuke or any of the other nominees here