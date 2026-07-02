For 105 years, the CPC has remained true to its founding mission. For 55 years, China and Nigeria have stood together through thick and thin as good friends and trusted partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, our two countries have weathered changes in the international landscape by standing firmly with each other in solidarity and mutual support.

The 1st of July marked the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Under the Party’s strong leadership, China has achieved the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability. In just a few decades, it has accomplished a development transformation unprecedented in human history, becoming the world’s second-largest economy and a key engine of global growth. Many international friends often ask what lies behind China’s remarkable success. The answer, above all, is the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, China was plunged into national humiliation, internal turmoil and foreign aggression. The country was weak, its people suffered greatly, and the future of the Chinese nation appeared bleak. Founded in 1921 at this critical moment, the CPC courageously took on the historic mission of national rejuvenation. Since its founding, the Party has remained committed to seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. United under the CPC leadership, the Chinese people have overcome immense hardships, transformed the country’s future, and fundamentally rewritten the course of modern Chinese history.

Over the past 105 years, the CPC has led China through an extraordinary transformation from standing up, growing prosperous, and becoming strong, creating one of the greatest epics in the thousands of years of Chinese civilisation. Today, China continues to advance high-quality development. Its modern industrial system is becoming increasingly sophisticated, emerging industries are flourishing, and major scientific and technological breakthroughs continue to emerge. As the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development concludes successfully and the 15th Five-Year Plan begins, Chinese modernisation is gathering unstoppable momentum toward the long-range objectives set for 2035.

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History and reality have fully demonstrated that the leadership of the CPC is the fundamental reason for China’s success in revolution, development and reform. Grounded in China’s national realities, the CPC has led the Chinese people in forging a unique path to modernisation that differs from the Western model, thereby breaking the notion that modernisation equals Westernisation, expanding the choices available to developing countries in pursuing modernisation, and providing practical, replicable Chinese experience for those seeking independent paths to development.

…the CPC has always put the people first, laying the foundation for lasting stability and prosperity. The Party remains committed to a people-centered philosophy of development, with improving people’s well-being as its fundamental goal. China has eradicated absolute poverty, lifting more than 700 million rural residents out of poverty. It has established the world’s largest education system and social security system…

First, the CPC has consistently upheld independence and self-reliance, firmly keeping China’s future in its own hands. The Party has always insisted that the Chinese people should determine their own development path. China’s experience demonstrates that there is no one-size-fits-all model for modernisation; simply copying another country’s model or relying on external forces cannot deliver lasting success.

Second, the CPC has always put the people first, laying the foundation for lasting stability and prosperity. The Party remains committed to a people-centered philosophy of development, with improving people’s well-being as its fundamental goal. China has eradicated absolute poverty, lifting more than 700 million rural residents out of poverty. It has established the world’s largest education system and social security system, with the enrolment rate for compulsory education approaching 100 per cent, basic medical insurance covering more than 1.3 billion people, and basic old-age insurance benefiting nearly one billion people. These tangible improvements have enabled the Chinese people to enjoy an ever-growing sense of fulfilment, happiness and security.

Third, the CPC has maintained its vitality through self-reform. The courage to reform itself is one of its defining characteristics and greatest strengths. By turning the blade inward, exercising rigorous self-governance, and maintaining an unrelenting fight against corruption, the Party has fostered a clean political environment and a healthy social ethos. In the process, it has continued to grow stronger and more mature, remaining the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Fourth, the CPC has consistently pursued theoretical innovation. On the occasion of its 105th anniversary, the Party has established Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building as another major theoretical innovation in the new era, which provides important guidance for advancing Chinese modernisation and realising national rejuvenation. Guided by a global vision and drawing on both the successes and failures of political parties around the world, while offering profound reflections on the challenges of long-term party governance, this thought provides a Chinese solution for political party building and national governance.

By translating political consensus into practical cooperation, drawing on mutual learning between political parties to support national development, and building an even stronger partnership for mutual benefit, we will continue to advance the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and work together to promote the shared prosperity of China and Africa, as well as lasting peace and common development of the world.

Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the CPC and the Chinese Government have put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilisation Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative, and have published a white paper on reform of the global governance system. Together, these efforts contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to addressing the profound changes seen in a century and the common challenges facing humanity.

For 105 years, the CPC has remained true to its founding mission. For 55 years, China and Nigeria have stood together through thick and thin as good friends and trusted partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, our two countries have weathered changes in the international landscape by standing firmly with each other in solidarity and mutual support. Our political mutual trust has continued to deepen, practical cooperation has flourished across a wide range of fields, and our partnership has brought ever greater tangible benefits to both our peoples.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, the CPC and the Chinese government have remained unwavering in the commitment to a long-term friendship with Nigeria, steadfast in supporting Nigeria in pursuing a modernisation path suited to its own national conditions, and resolute in promoting practical cooperation that improves the well-being of the Nigerian people. China and Nigeria have consistently supported each other’s core interests and major concerns. Through institutional platforms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), we have strengthened exchanges on governance experience, promoted the alignment of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan with Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and ensured the steady and sustained development of bilateral relations, bringing more tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Standing at a new historical starting point, the CPC and the Chinese government stand ready to work with Nigeria to carry forward our traditional friendship, deepen exchanges on party building and state governance, strengthen strategic communication, and further consolidate political mutual trust. By translating political consensus into practical cooperation, drawing on mutual learning between political parties to support national development, and building an even stronger partnership for mutual benefit, we will continue to advance the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and work together to promote the shared prosperity of China and Africa, as well as lasting peace and common development of the world.

Yu Dunhai is the ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria.