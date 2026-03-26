Hafsatu Yusuf, who gained public attention after giving birth to quintuplets at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano State, has passed away.

The spokesperson for the Kano State Ministry of Health, Nabilusi Abubakar, confirmed on Thursday that Mrs Yusuf died only hours after delivery.

According to the ministry, she was successfully delivered of three boys and two girls at approximately 2 a.m. but passed away early that morning despite intensive medical intervention.

Mr Abubakar disclosed that the cause of death was persistent postpartum hemorrhaging.

“She experienced continuous bleeding following the delivery. Despite the exhaustive efforts of the medical personnel to stabilise her condition and control the bleeding, she tragically succumbed,” Mr Abubakar stated.

The deceased has since been buried at her residence in Hotoro, Tarauni Local Government Area, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The ministry confirmed that all five newborns are currently in stable condition and remain under specialised medical supervision at the hospital.

Following the tragedy, the ministry issued a plea for communal support.

“We are appealing to the public to assist with donations of milk and other essential supplies for the infants’ welfare,” the spokesperson added.

The tragedy occurred shortly after the Kano State Government announced it would assume full responsibility for the medical expenses of the mother and the children.

Earlier, the ministry had reported that the delivery was successful and that the family was receiving “special care” from a dedicated medical team.

The husband of the deceased, Salisu Nufi’u, thanked the state government for its timely intervention and support during this difficult period.