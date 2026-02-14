As Nigerians gear up to launch into another season of politicking, and sides are being formed, the Imo State Director of City Boy Movement, Paschal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has recanted on his stand regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances at the polls come 2027.

In November 2025, Cubana Chief Priest shared his thoughts on the sentencing of Biafran agitator Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism.

In a message to the president, Chief Priest said that as long as Mr Kanu remains in jail, he cannot get up to 10,000 votes in the South-East come 2027.

“I will not lie to you, Papa; as a friend of your government, I have no reason to whitewash you. MNK is the supreme leader of the South-East.

“His detention has caused us so much setback, and I’m so surprised that all your useless ministers from the South-East can’t even tell you the truth because they are all cowards. None of them has the capacity or can do anything to make the people love and respect you,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, in a turn of events, the entrepreneur is now calling on Nigerians of Eastern extraction to throw their weight behind the president’s re-election.

Alignment

In a post on his Instagram page, Chief Priest questioned the rationale behind labelling Igbos who support President Tinubu as betrayers, when there are Yorubas who support Peter Obi’s candidacy.

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, was a strong contender in the 2023 elections and is also expected to run against this administration come 2027.

He wrote: “If an Igbo man supporting Tinubu is a betrayal, what is a Yoruba man supporting Obi?” We can only be Nigerians for us to partake in Nigeria. Wetin your governor wey get immunity see align with na wetin una wan make common business man like us to battle. Tinubu is 20 steps ahead, can’t you guys read the lines?

“How can we comfortably decide to fail again, all in the name of being tribalistic. For Tinubu to become president, he had to wait eight years behind Buhari, a Hausa man. Na him be that Emilokan wey baba dey shout. Tinubu served. Leaving Tinubu to support any other candidate for this election is like not looking both ways before crossing the road.”

He also called on his compatriots to align with a candidate who has a structure so that they can tap in and plan for their own better future, while encouraging them to join the City Boy Movement, a political support group working towards the re-election of President Tinubu.

“We don’t fight, protest, scream, yell, even kill ourselves, and nothing changed. We don’t even sit-at-home for years; nothing changed. Like this, the only option is for us to serve and get settled. Only time will tell. If you can’t beat them, you join them. Umunne, it’s better to be inside than outside. Thinking I’m well, join @cityboy.movement_hq.

Men Mount

In a follow-up post, the businessman announced that the City Boy Movement has been gifted two brand-new buses to boost its campaigns.

“My Brother @ike_odoeme called me yesterday and said, Nwoke, when you come into Abuja tomorrow for your event, stop by. I have two brand-new 2026 buses for you to boost morale for @cityboy.movement_hq. Men mount for @seyitinubu. Align now and win with us. It’s called politics with a touch of lifestyle. Happy Valentine’s Day, Asiwaju,” he wrote.