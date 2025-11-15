Actor Olanrewaju “Baba Ijesha” James has been released from prison three years after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that an Ikeja Special Offences Court convicted and sentenced him to 16 years’ imprisonment in July 2022.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo delivered the judgment after a rape trial that lasted for more than 12 months, following his arrest and arraignment in June 2021.

However, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos State Command, Osho Onimisi, confirmed the actor’s release when contacted by this newspaper on Saturday morning.

Mr Onimisi stated that Baba Ijesha was released on Friday.

“I just called the person in charge and he said he was released yesterday (Friday),” he told this newspaper.

Yomi Fabiyi

This newspaper gathered that on Friday, actor and filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi, who has consistently called for the actor’s release, confirmed the development on his Instagram page that night.

He stated that his senior colleague was cleared by the Court of Appeal of all allegations of having sex with or defiling any child or minor.

“You are now officially free and out. Baba Ijesha is not just back but better. I am also happy you were cleared by the Appeal Court of ever having sex/defiling any child/minor. The 7-year-old story is a charade. We live in a terrible world, where sentiments and wickedness rise above the rule of law and truth,” said Fabiyi, who’s also an activist.

He further alleged that specific individuals deliberately set a trap for Baba Ijesha by falsifying the victim’s age.

He insisted that no credible evidence have ever be presented, whether in court or elsewhere, to prove that the victim was 14 years old.

Weaponised narrative

Fabiyi added that these individuals weaponised the narrative of child abuse to destroy a vulnerable target and pursue a personal vendetta.

He said, “Damola Adekola (Princess Comedian ally/neighbour and Security of the house with the alias Okele, who sexually abused this girl since 2020, is still out there. Damola Adekola, who had sex, confirmed the girl was his girlfriend and was asked to walk free despite initially being arrested alongside Baba Ijesha. Make it make sense: the same case, the same victim, the same investigation. Princess Comedian groomed the girl (minor) for sexual activities.

“This is coupled with negligence because sperm was found on the girl days after Baba Ijesha was arrested, and it is not for Baba Ijesha. The test confirmed she had recently lost her virginity. Princess Comedian and her co-travellers engaged in child pornography by deliberately installing cameras on the same day Baba Ijesha was invited to act. She recorded how her foster daughter was sexually abused (that is, if the girl is truly 14 years old). The Princess Comedian subjected the girl to re-trauma. She practically wants the girl to suffer PTSD just because she wants to gather evidence (that is, if the girl is truly 14 years old). She abused the rights of the girl because she relied on her for food, shelter, and guidance.”

Fabiyi emphasised that he had never condoned, and would never condone, any form of sexual abuse, particularly against children or minors.

He stated that he would continue to oppose selective justice, resist any abuse of fundamental human rights, and speak out against organised crime, citing the Baba Ijesha case as an example.

“Prerequisites for Princess Comedian actions are erroneous. It has no propensity in law. Justice on two left,” Fabiyi noted.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that a video clip showing Baba Ijesha sexually assaulting a minor went viral on social media on 19 April 2021.

The 14-year-old victim is the foster daughter of actress and comedienne Damilola “Princess” Adekoya.

That same day, Princess reported the sexual assault of a minor to the Sabo Police Station in Yaba, Lagos State, informing officers that the crime occurred in her home.

The case was later transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.

Baba Ijesha was subsequently arrested on 22 April 2021.

The case drew sustained public attention from his arraignment on June 24, 2021, until February 14, 2022, when Justice Taiwo convicted and sentenced him to 16 years’ imprisonment.

During the trial, the prosecution presented six witnesses.

The team was initially led by the then Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Olayinka Adeyemi, who Babajide Martins later replaced after she was appointed a judge of the Lagos State Judiciary.

The defence presented four witnesses, including Baba Ijesha himself.

His defence team comprised more than ten lawyers and was led by two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Babatunde Ogala and Dada Awosika.