Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has renewed his call for justice for his colleague, Olanrewaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha, who is serving a five-year jail term for raping the foster daughter of his female colleague, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess.

On 14 July 2022, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Ikeja Special Offences Court convicted and sentenced the comic actor for raping a 14-year-old minor. Baba Ijesha’s rape trial lasted over 12 months since his arrest and arraignment in June 2021.

The five charges against the actor included indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault.

These offences violate sections 135, 137, 261, 262, and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

The actor pleaded not guilty to all charges against him before he was sentenced.

In July 2021, Princess testified in court that she had met and dated Baba Ijesha. The rape issue caused a rift between them (Princess and Baba Ijesha).

Yoruba actors were also divided in their stance concerning the case against their colleagues.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

At the time, Princess received support from actress Iyabo Ojo, Prophetess Adetoun Onajobi, and others. Meanwhile, Baba Ijesha had the backing of some well-known actors, particularly Fabiyi.

In 2021, Fabiyi led a peaceful protest against the comic actor’s detention, which the Lagos Court of Appeal upheld in June.

In April, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Baba Ijesha filed an appeal to contest his five-year imprisonment given by the Lagos State High Court.

Renewed call for justice

In a recent development, Fabiyi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, accused Princess and actress Iyabo of hypocrisy regarding Baba Ijesha’s sentence.

He challenged Princess and Iyabo to provide the CCTV hard drive footage that captured Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault on the 14-year-old.

He said: “If Iyabo Ojo and Princess are inevitable, they should release the CCTV hard disk. The Police confirmed in court they couldn’t access it due to a lack of network. Why was the Police denied access to the primary evidence (the CCTV hard disk)? There’s no secondary evidence, either.

“I firmly believe that if they reviewed the CCTV footage, they would see Damilola Adekola present in the room, engaging in illicit acts with the girl. At the same time, Princess was aware of their sexual activities against the minor and planned Baba Ijesha’s arrest.

“If confident and truthful with the Lagos State Government, they should provide the girl’s birth certificate and age. Currently, neither the court nor the police have evidence of her true age, yet they hold Baba Ijesha accountable simply because she (the victim) is not yet eighteen.”

Police

Furthermore, Fabiyi urged the police to rearrest Damilola Adekola and Princess’s gateman, Okele, because the victim accused them of defiling her.

Additionally, the outspoken actor revealed a plan for solemn protest over Baba Ijesha’s sentence.

“Damilola Adekola knew the girl was an adult, so he was released. As an adult, she may face jail for willingly involving herself and setting up Baba Ijesha for misfortune. Baba Ijesha has the right to his sexual feelings.

“He was lured into flirting; Princess invited him for filming and placed the girl as his acting partner, instructing her to seduce him. If she is an adult, she is an accomplice. Iyabo Ojo and Princess, if your allegations against Baba Ijesha are true, use the same energy to demand that the police and Lagos State Government prosecute Damilola Adekola and Okele in court.

“After all, sperm was found in the girl a few days after Baba Ijesha’s arrest, as confirmed by the police investigation. The girl accused no one else of having sexual relations with her except Damilola Adekola and the Gateman, Okele. Princess knew about their misconduct a year before she set up Baba Ijesha. You all covered it up. I demand an explanation regarding why the law allows them to walk freely on the streets. Suppose the girl is indeed fourteen years old. In that case, it implies that Princess chose to remain silent and cover up for a sexual predator who remains free, while your focus was solely on Baba Ijesha, whose intention was not to touch the girl but was invited by Princess to act in a film,” he stated.

Age

According to Fabiyi, the court and police were unaware of the victim’s age before Baba Ijesha was sentenced to prison.

He challenged Iyabo and Princess to produce the victim’s birth certificate to verify her age at the time of the alleged rape by Baba Ijesha.

The actor said: “Throughout the trial and appeal process, there was no clear legal evidence of age—not a single birth certificate; age was based merely on hearsay. Judges will continue unjustly punishing people when vital documentary evidence is withheld from the court, and the truth obscured.

“Baba Ijesha has the right to have sexual feelings, and flirting is a part of social culture. However, it becomes a crime when flirting involves a minor or a child. Moral offences should be distinguished from criminal offences. I detest injustice!

“The Court of Appeal, last week, found Baba Ijesha innocent and dismissed two charges relating to heresy or penetration when the girl was seven years old. Regarding the remaining charges from 2021 (which were alleged to be a setup), it was claimed to be an ‘organised crime’ designed to ensnare Baba Ijesha unfairly. The prerequisites for such actions were undermined, and a legal basis was lacking. Allegations of torture, child pornography, threats to life, entrapment, etc., were used to extract an illegal confession.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

