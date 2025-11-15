Wilfred Ndidi has been cleared to play in Sunday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo, bringing an end to almost 48 hours of uncertainty that unsettled the Super Eagles camp and confused fans across the country.

The Super Eagles confirmed the development on their official X page on Saturday afternoon, noting that CAF had clarified the midfielder’s status.

“CAF has confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi is eligible to feature for the Super Eagles in Sunday’s playoff clash against DR Congo. Cautions accumulated during the World Cup qualifiers do not carry over into the playoffs; only confirmed suspensions apply,” the team posted.

The update immediately settles the debate that began after Ndidi received a yellow card just six minutes into Nigeria’s dramatic 4–1 extra-time win over Gabon on Thursday.

The booking — his second of the qualification cycle — was widely interpreted as an automatic suspension for the final.

How the confusion started

The uncertainty deepened after respected journalist Osasu Obayiuwana posted on X that sources were suggesting FIFA had informed CAF that Ndidi’s earlier yellow card from the World Cup qualifiers had been cancelled.

Quoting his post, Obayiuwana wrote:

“If it is actually true that @CAF_Online has been notified by @FIFAcom that @Ndidi25 is eligible to play, because his previous yellow card, in regular #FIFAWCQ, was cancelled, why is @thenff unaware of this?

‘Wouldn’t FIFA also notify them? Strange stuff. I hope things are clearer on Saturday.’”

The claim raised even more questions because neither FIFA nor CAF had issued any official public statement.

Within the Super Eagles’ camp, head coach Eric Chelle had already spoken as though Ndidi would be unavailable, hinting that Raphael Onyedika or Frank Onyeka could step into midfield.

Up until Saturday afternoon, the NFF had not put out any formal communication, leaving the player’s status in limbo.

A major boost for Nigeria

Ndidi’s reinstatement is a significant lift for the Super Eagles ahead of their biggest match in years.

The Besiktas midfielder who led the Super Eagles against Gabon is one of Nigeria’s most experienced players, offering defensive stability, strong ball recovery, and leadership in high-pressure situations.

Nigeria will come up against a confident DR Congo side that knocked out Cameroon with a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

With a place in the intercontinental playoffs at stake, Ndidi’s availability gives coach Chelle more tactical control and restores balance to the Eagles’ midfield.

Focus now fully on Sunday

The confusion over Ndidi had threatened to overshadow Nigeria’s preparations, coming on the back of the pay dispute that disrupted the team earlier in the week.

But with CAF’s clarification, the Super Eagles can now plan with clarity and confidence.

Nigeria will face DR Congo on Sunday at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat as they push to keep their World Cup dream alive.

With Ndidi available, the Super Eagles’ chances — and morale — have taken a timely boost.