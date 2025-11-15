The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday said its air component has killed “scores” of terrorists and destroyed their stronghold in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A spokesperson for the NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the “precision air interdiction missions” were executed on Friday, 14 November, as part of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Mr Ejodame, an air commodore, said the strikes targeted the Sauri bandit camp, a known terrorist hideout.

According to the statement, the mission was launched after “comprehensive intelligence and surveillance operations” confirmed significant terrorist activity at the location.

The NAF said the hideout, located on high ground, was being used by the criminals as both a “defensive position and a logistics hub” where they also concealed rustled livestock.

“The Air Component, acting on credible intelligence, executed multiple coordinated strike passes on the identified targets which achieved direct hits that dislodged surviving terrorists attempting to flee into surrounding vegetation,” Mr Ejodame stated.

He added that the fleeing terrorists were subsequently tracked and “effectively engaged.”

ALSO READ: NAF airstrikes kill 20 terrorists in Zamfara

“The successful mission resulted in the neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of critical structures and logistics points, significantly degrading the criminals’ operational capability in the area,” the spokesperson stressed.

Mr Ejodame said the operation underscores the commitment of the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke (an air marshal), who has pledged that the NAF will “find them, hunt them down, and protect our people.”

He reiterated that the operation demonstrates the resolve of the Joint Task Force to deny terrorists safe havens and support national efforts to restore lasting peace to the North-West region.