This policy brief is a practical accountability tool for law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and civil society. Its value lies in tracking whether the sixteen recommendations are being implemented, identifying where progress has stalled, and sustaining pressure for measurable reform. Only through consistent compliance monitoring can these commitments move beyond paper and become a functioning institutional shield against organised crime.

For decades, the fight against organised crime has been undermined by a recurring institutional flaw, the tendency to mistake activity for achievement. We gather at high-level symposiums, debate systemic vulnerabilities, and draft ambitious frameworks. Yet, once the communiqués are signed and the cameras stop rolling, the momentum often stalls.

Three years ago, a critical milestone was reached during the International Symposium on Countering Organised Crime in Nigeria, where stakeholders established sixteen policy recommendations. These were designed as a pragmatic roadmap to dismantle illicit financial flows, counter sophisticated criminal networks, and safeguard public integrity.

To bridge the gap between policy rhetoric and actual enforcement, the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CEFTPI) has released a comprehensive review, titled Policy Brief: The Organized Crime Resilience Initiative (OCRI). The initiative provides a vital, objective measure of progress on the sixteen core commitments, while identifying where institutional inertia has stalled implementation.

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The Escalating Threat: A Three-Year Trajectory

To understand why this assessment is so critical, one must look at how the threat landscape has shifted since the symposium was held. Over the past three years, organised criminal activity has not remained stagnant; it has rapidly evolved, becoming more sophisticated, decoupled, and technologically advanced.

Globally and regionally, we have witnessed an unprecedented surge in cyber-enabled financial crimes, complex money laundering networks, and transnational syndicates that actively exploit weak legal and digital infrastructures. Criminal networks have increasingly leveraged decentralised technologies and end-to-end encryption to bypass traditional law enforcement barriers. Procurement fraud and the siphoning of public resources have become deeply intertwined with the funding of broader security instabilities, illustrating that institutional corruption directly feeds organised crime.

The data over this three-year interim paints a sobering picture: while law enforcement agencies have made isolated improvements, the macro-indicators for terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and cyber-syndicate operations show that criminal enterprises are scaling faster than our current analog defensive frameworks. This reality proves that treating anti-crime strategies as static policies rather than dynamic, metrics-driven responses is no longer a viable option.

The Funding Paradox: Huge Allocations, Little Impact on Terrorist Financing

Perhaps the most glaring symptom of our reactive security architecture is the continued failure to stem terrorist financing, despite monumental financial outlays. Year after year, the national budget directs trillions of naira to defence, internal security, and dedicated counter-terrorism centres. These record-breaking fiscal allocations are routinely justified by the urgent need to disrupt the economic lifelines of insurgent groups and bandit networks.

Yet, despite these massive investments, the financial networks backing terrorism remain devastatingly resilient. Bureaucratic agencies remain flush with funds, but the actual tracing, freezing, and prosecution of terrorist financing and illicit financial flows remain deeply deficient. Insurgent factions continue to successfully leverage illicit mining, complex ransom networks, informal value transfer systems, and increasingly sophisticated digital assets to purchase weaponry and fund operations.

Building true resilience requires moving away from reactive policing and moving toward data-driven, transparent systems that deny criminal enterprises the oxygen they need to survive. If we are to secure our collective future against the evolving threat of organised crime, transparency and structural reform must be the baseline of our national security architecture.

This paradox forces us to ask a difficult question: Why are multi-trillion-naira budgets yielding so little disruption on the ground? The answer lies in structural accountability. Allocating capital to bloated security bureaucracies without embedding strict financial intelligence frameworks, rigorous oversight, and automated transaction monitoring is a recipe for futility. We cannot spend our way out of a security crisis using the exact same opaque administrative channels that the criminals themselves exploit.

Moving Beyond Rhetoric: Core Pillars of the 16 Recommendations

Organised crime thrives precisely where public systems are opaque, fractured, and slow to adapt. To build genuine resilience, the sixteen policy recommendations focus heavily on rewriting the rules of institutional defence.

Digital Border Security and Inter-Agency Integration: Traditional, siloed law enforcement approaches are no longer sufficient to secure our borders against transnational syndicates. A central pillar of the recommendations involves a comprehensive restructuring of law enforcement, moving away from fragmented border management towards a unified, technologically advanced border security architecture. This ensures that intelligence is shared in real time rather than being trapped in bureaucratic silos.

Accountability in Defence and Security Spending: Low accountability within defence and security agencies has weakened the fight against organised crime by allowing opaque procurement, unchecked security spending, and poor oversight to persist. When funds meant for intelligence, operations, and enforcement are diverted or poorly monitored, criminal networks gain room to exploit institutional gaps. The recommendations therefore call for stronger fiscal controls, transparent procurement systems, and automated tracking tools that expose leakages, reduce fraud, and ensure that security resources are used to disrupt — not inadvertently sustain — organised crime.

Border Security, Terrorist Financing, and Intelligence-Led Enforcement: National security depends on the state’s ability to secure its borders, disrupt the financial lifelines of terrorist and criminal networks, and act on timely intelligence. The recommendations call for stronger border surveillance, integrated data systems, biometric screening, and real-time intelligence sharing among immigration, customs, police, military, and financial intelligence institutions. By combining border control with targeted financial tracking, asset freezing, and coordinated investigations, Nigeria can move from reactive enforcement to a preventive security model that identifies threats early, blocks illicit funding channels, and weakens the operational capacity of organised criminal groups.

The Path Forward

From Review to Action: This policy brief is a practical accountability tool for law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and civil society. Its value lies in tracking whether the sixteen recommendations are being implemented, identifying where progress has stalled, and sustaining pressure for measurable reform. Only through consistent compliance monitoring can these commitments move beyond paper and become a functioning institutional shield against organised crime.

Building true resilience requires moving away from reactive policing and moving toward data-driven, transparent systems that deny criminal enterprises the oxygen they need to survive. If we are to secure our collective future against the evolving threat of organised crime, transparency and structural reform must be the baseline of our national security architecture.

Umar Barde Usman, a public affairs and security analyst, writes from Abuja.