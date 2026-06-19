Four months after making her intention to pursue the gospel known to her fans and followers, controversial actress Tonto Dikeh has shown that her declaration was not whimsical.

In February, the actress, who is also a politician, announced her graduation from a discipleship class at Streams of Joy International, the church led by Pastor Jerry Eze.

The 40-year-old shared a video on her Instagram page displaying her discipleship certificate and speaking about what she described as a profound spiritual rebirth that has reshaped her outlook on life, faith, and service.

Weeks after that, Tonto conducted what was regarded as her first deliverance service when she delivered a schoolgirl from what she called a demonic attack.

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According to Tonto, the act was God allowing her to glimpse the ministry He has placed in her life.

“I was delivered from the marine world so that I may become an instrument in His hands to deliver others.

Bearing fruits

True to her word, the preacher, formerly known as King Tonto, has continued to pursue the business of the gospel, whether she is on the altar preaching, out on the streets doing evangelism, or online sharing the word.

In her latest sermon, Tonto admonished her followers to remain connected to God.

“If the tree remains connected to its root, it will flourish and bear fruit.

“In the same way, our lives become fruitful when we stay connected to the Source (Jesus Christ),” she wrote on Instagram.

According to her, as we sit at Christ’s feet, walk closely with Him, and abide in His presence, He nurtures our growth and enables us to bear fruit that glorifies God and blesses others.

She concluded her sermon by quoting John 15:5: “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in Me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing.”

Faith walk

In a previous post, the actress shared her thoughts on faith and building a deeper connection with God through scripture and fellowship.

Quoting James 4:8, which says “draw near to God, and he will draw near to you”, she noted that faith was never meant to stay within church walls.

“God desires a real relationship with us – not just moments of emotion, but a life that walks closely with Him each day,” she wrote.