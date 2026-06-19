In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise be to Allah, who saves us from great afflictions with His mercy, and removes severe hardships with His kindness. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship but Allah, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and messenger. May Allah exalt and send blessings to him, his family, and his companions. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! There’s a believing nation, weakened, oppressed and ruled by a tyrannical corrupt leader, Fir’aun (Pharaoh), who enslaves people, slaughters children, and spares women. The Mighty and Wise Allah wants to bestow favour upon the believers. Is there anyone who can command anything besides Allah? Allah decrees what He wills, preparing the means and determining the measures, not according to human expectations and methods, but according to His hidden kindness. Allah writes destruction for whom He wills and salvation for whom He wills, on one of Allah’s days that He has immortalised, made a lesson for the worlds, and prescribed gratitude for the believers on it. It is the day of Ashurah.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) came to Madinah and found the Jews fasting on Ashurah. He asked them about it, and they said:

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“This is a great day. It is the day when Allah saved Musa and drowned the people of Pharaoh. So, Musa fasted out of gratitude to Allah.” The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, “I have more right to Musa than they do.” So he fasted on that day and ordered fasting on it. [Bukhari and Muslim]

What is the story of this great day?

The story of salvation begins with a nursing infant. Allah Almighty says:

“Indeed, Fir’aun (Pharaoh) exalted himself in the land and made its people into factions, oppressing a sector among them, slaughtering their sons and keeping their females alive. Indeed, he was of the corrupters. And We wanted to confer favour upon those who were oppressed in the land and make them leaders and make them inheritors. And establish them in the land and show Fir’aun (Pharaoh) and Haman and their soldiers through them that which they had feared. And We inspired to the mother of Musa, ‘Suckle him; but when you fear for him, cast him into the river and do not fear and do not grieve. Indeed, We will return him to you and will make him one of the messengers.'” [Surah Al-Qasas: 4-7]

Respected brothers and sisters! Wallahi, humanity has never known a tyrant leader like Pharaoh (Fir’aun). He was deceived by his power and kingdom, and the rivers flowing beneath his palaces, and by his soldiers who transgressed in the land and spread corruption. He saw himself as self-sufficient, so he transgressed and became arrogant. He and his soldiers oppressed the Children of Israel with humiliating torment. He claimed to be a god, even boastfully saying:

“I do not know of any god for you other than me.” [Surah Al-Qasas: 38]

Then he persisted in his tyranny, saying:

“I am your lord, the most high.” [Surah An-Nazi’at: 24]

Have you seen tyranny like that? Enslaving people through deceit and coercion, killing children, crushing men, corrupting people, and belittling the masses. A king and his soldiers, power and influence, but Allah does what He wills.

A righteous woman from the Children of Israel carries a fetus in her womb, anticipating the moment her child will see the light of life, but she fears for him the brutality of the criminal (Pharaoh) whose heart is devoid of mercy.

Here, Allah inspired her to place her child in a basket, then cast it into the river, and commanded her not to fear or grieve, for he is under Allah’s watchful eye.

The basket cleaves through the water until it reaches the house of the tyrant Pharaoh, to be cared for by him personally! By Allah’s might, not by Pharaoh’s cunning.

Days pass, and Musa, son of Imran, grows up. Allah gives him the message and commands him to call Pharaoh and his chiefs to Allah.

As soon as the tyrant heard “There is no god but Allah,” he became enraged, sensing that his kingdom was vanishing and his claimed divinity was dissipating. He and his soldiers refused and became arrogant without right

He tried to overcome the power of faith with argument, but Allah returned him disgraced and weary. How can falsehood withstand the projectiles of truth? He gathered the magicians to intimidate Musa and all the people, but the magic backfired on the magician, and the magicians believed in the Lord of the worlds (Allah).

At that point, he filled the world with torture and punishment, burning, killing, and crucifying. He killed the magicians, cut off their hands and feet, and crucified them on palm trunks.

He killed his believing wife, Asiyah, may Allah be pleased with her.

Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, narrates:

“Pharaoh drove four stakes into his wife’s breasts and legs. When they left her, the angels shaded her. She said: ‘My Lord, build for me near You a house in Paradise and save me from Pharaoh and his deeds and save me from the wrongdoing people.’ Then her house in Paradise was unveiled to her.” [Narrated by Abu Ya’ala and authenticated by Al-Albani in As-Silsilah As-Sahihah]

Then his torment intensified against the believers among the Children of Israel, but Musa (Peace be upon him), commanded them to be patient, saying:

“Seek help through Allah and be patient. Indeed, the earth belongs to Allah. He causes to inherit it whom He wills of His servants. And the best outcome is for the righteous.” [Surah Al-A’raf: 128]

He gave them glad tidings of salvation and empowerment, saying:

“Perhaps your Lord will destroy your enemy and grant you succession in the land and see how you will do.” [Surah Al-A’raf: 129]

He commanded them to rely on Allah alone, so they said:

“Upon Allah do we rely. Our Lord, make us not objects of trial for the wrongdoing people. And save us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” [Surah Yunus: 85-86]

The tyrant Pharaoh decided to exterminate the oppressed, so he sent emissaries into the cities to gather forces and equipment.

Here, Musa and those with him from the Children of Israel leave, seeking salvation. The tyrant Pharaoh proceeds in his arrogance and pride towards his destruction and demise. When he caught up with the Children of Israel, and thought he had trapped them, and they thought they were doomed, and all worldly means were cut off, Musa (Peace be upon him), cried out to them, trusting in his Lord and relying on his Protector and Helper: ‘No!’ – meaning, it is not as you and they think – ‘Indeed, with me is my Lord; He will guide me.’

Musa (Peace be upon him), did not know how this would happen, nor did any worldly calculations indicate it, but this was faith and certainty.

Here, his Magnificent Lord inspired him: ‘Strike with your staff the sea,’ and it parted, and each portion was like a great mountain. Allah paved a dry path for the Children of Israel, and they crossed safely.

The tyrant Pharaoh and his soldiers saw this great sign, but ‘Of what benefit are signs and warners to a people who do not believe?’ They followed the path behind the believers. When they had all entered between the mountains of water, the Almighty closed it upon them, drowning the tyrant in it, seizing him with the seizure of One Exalted in Might and Perfect in Ability.

Allah bestowed this great favour upon the Children of Israel, saying:

“And recall when We saved you from the people of Fir’aun (Pharaoh), who were afflicting you with the worst torment – killing your sons and keeping your women alive. And in that was a great trial from your Lord. And recall when We parted the sea for you and saved you and drowned the people of Fir’aun (Pharaoh) while you were looking on.” [Surah Al-Baqarah: 49-50]

Dear servants of Allah! How numerous are the distresses and perils of this world, but salvation from every distress is in the hands of Allah alone.

The path to salvation is through believing in Allah as the One Allah with no partner, by attaching to Him and relying on Him alone, by calling upon Him like a drowning person who has no refuge except in Allah, by remaining steadfast on Allah’s command and following His law without alteration or change.

When you read the stories of the Prophets in the Qur’an with their peoples, you find them as one biography, and an unchanging tradition: a people who strayed from Allah, and their leaders who were arrogant took charge of disbelief and leading astray from Allah’s religion. Others were oppressed, subjected to torment and various forms of harm, and they were resented only because they believed in Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Praiseworthy. Then Allah gives respite to the criminals, perhaps they might repent, but their tyranny deceives them, and they continue in their error and harming the believers. Then the punishment comes from the Lord of the worlds. So who is saved?

Allah the Most High says:

“And when Our command came, We saved Hud and those who believed with him, by mercy from Us.” [Surah Hud: 58]

Allah the Most High says:

“So, when Our command came, We saved Salih and those who believed with him, by mercy from Us.” [Surah Hud: 66]

Allah the Almighty says:

“And when Our command came, We saved Shu’aib and those who believed with him, by mercy from Us.” [Surah Hud: 94]

Allah the Almighty says:

“And We saved those who believed and used to fear Allah.” [Surah An-Naml: 53]

The common factor among those saved is Iman (faith).

Where are the idols of the people of Nuh, Ad, Thamud, and the people of Madyan? Where are Pharaoh and Haman? Where are Abu Jahl and Abu Lahab? Did these avail their followers anything when your Lord’s command came? No, by Allah!

“Rather, they had strayed from them. And that was their falsehood and what they were inventing.” [Surah Al-Ahqaf: 28]

Dear brothers and sisters in Islam! Indeed, the victory of the believers is a right that Allah has made incumbent upon Himself. Allah the Most High says:

“And it was incumbent upon Us to aid the believers.” [Surah Ar-Rum: 47

Allah’s victory has many forms. The destruction of their enemies is a victory, as Allah said about Nuh (Peace be upon him):

“And We supported him against the people who denied Our signs. Indeed, they were evil people, so We drowned them all.” [Surah Al-Anbiya: 77]

Granting them dominance in their battle against their enemies is a victory. Allah the Almighty says:

“And Allah had certainly assisted you at Badr while you were weak.” [Surah Ali Imran: 123]

Abandoning their enemies so they cannot achieve their goals is a victory, as Allah supported His Prophet in the cave by preventing his enemies from reaching him. Allah the Most High says:

“If you do not aid the Prophet – Allah has already aided him when those who disbelieved had driven him out of Makkah as one of two, when they were in the cave.” [Surah At-Tawbah: 40]

Allah’s strengthening of the believers in their faith until they meet Him upon it, and are martyred in His cause and attain Paradise, is a victory. As Allah said about the people of the trench who were killed in His cause:

“”Indeed, those who have believed and done righteous deeds will have gardens beneath which rivers flow. That is the great attainment.” [Surah Al-Buruj: 11]

Fellow brothers and sisters! Know that, Allah has related to us in His book the best of stories, and informed us of narratives that are a lesson for the wise and a reminder for the understanding ones. Among the greatest stories of the Qur’an is the story of Musa and Fir’aun (Pharaoh). Allah has repeated it and brought it back to our ears in many parts of His book, so that we may draw lessons from it and benefit from its teachings.

Indeed, Allah revealed to Musa (Peace be upon him), to go to Pharaoh and invite him to worship Allah and to stop tormenting the Children of Israel. Allah gave Musa (Peace be upon him), signs that indicate his truthfulness, his Prophecy, and his message. He gave him the miracle of the staff and its transformation into a running serpent, and the emergence of his hand as white when he put it into his pocket, among nine other signs to Pharaoh and his people. But Pharaoh, the stubborn rebel and tyrantl eader, refused and was arrogant. Allah said regarding him:

“But Fir’aun (Pharaoh) denied and disobeyed. Then he turned his back, striving. And he gathered his people and called out. And said, “I am your most exalted lord.” [Qur’an, 79:21-24]

And he claimed that what Musa brought was magic, and that he had magic that could nullify it. He gathered the magicians of his kingdom and promised Musa a festival day for them, so that people would gather and see Musa’s defeat. The magicians presented their magic and tricks, Allah the Almighty said:

“So they threw their ropes and their staffs and said, “By the might of Pharaoh, indeed it is we who are predominant.” [26:44]

Musa demonstrated the clear signs that he had. Allah Almighty said:

“And We inspired to Musa, “Throw your staff,” and at once it devoured what they were falsifying. So the truth was established, and abolished was what they were doing. And Pharaoh and his people were overcome right there and became debased. And the magicians fell down in prostration to Allah. They said, “We have believed in the Lord of the worlds, The Lord of Musa and Harun.” [Qur’an, 7:117-122]

Dear servants of Allah! Reflect on the state of these magicians, when they saw the signs of Allah Most High, they believed with a certain, steadfast faith, despite Pharaoh’s threat to cut them and crucify them. Yet they said:

“They said, “No harm. Indeed, to our Lord we will return. Indeed, we aspire that our Lord will forgive us our sins because we were the first of the believers.” [Qur’an, 26:51-52]

After Musa’s victory, Pharaoh resorted to force and tyranny, he thundered and foamed, threatened, and warned. This is the state of those on the side of falsehood when they run out of argument. So Allah revealed to Musa to leave with the believers and head towards where Allah commanded him. At that point, Pharaoh mobilised his army, gathered his strength, and set out after them. He pursued them, intending to wipe them out completely, Allah the Most High said:

“Then Pharaoh sent among the cities gatherers. And said, “Indeed, those are but a small band, And indeed, they are enraging us, And indeed, we are a cautious society.” [Qur’an, 26:53-56]

Musa and his followers found themselves at the sea, and Pharaoh and his army caught up with them. The fears of the believers increased, with the sea in front of them and the enemy behind them.

Allah Almighty said:

“And when the two companies saw one another, the companions of Musa said, “Indeed, we are to be overtaken!” [26:61]

That’s how the outcome appeared based on the circumstances and conditions. But the answer of the believer who trusted in his Lord and believed in His promise was:

“Musa said, “No! Indeed, with me is my Lord; He will guide me.” [26:62]

Musa did not know how Allah would save him from Pharaoh, but his strong faith overcame what he saw of the overwhelming threats against him. Then came the relief and victory from the Powerful, the Praiseworthy, the one who is sufficient for those who rely on Him, and the trustee of those who depend on Him. Allah commanded Musa to strike the raging sea with his staff, and when he did, it split into dry paths wide enough for the people. Musa and his people walked through it, fearing neither pursuit nor danger.

Pharaoh and his army entered after them. When all of Musa’s people had left the sea and all of Pharaoh’s people had entered it, Allah commanded the sea, and it closed over them, drowning them all. Allah the Most High said:

“So the people that committed wrong were eliminated. And praise to Allah, Lord of the worlds.” [6:45]

In this way, dear servants of Allah, truth triumphed over falsehood, and Allah fulfilled His promise, honoured His troops, and what Musa had told his people came to pass:

“He said, “Perhaps your Lord will destroy your enemy and grant you succession in the land and see how you will do.” [Qur’an, 7:129]

And Allah’s will, as He informed us, was fulfilled, as He said:

“And We wanted to confer favour upon those who were oppressed in the land and make them leaders and make them inheritors. And establish them in the land and show Pharaoh and his minister Haman and their soldiers through them that which they had feared.” [Qur’an, 28:5-6]

Respected servants of Allah! How many signs for the believers are there in the story of Musa and Pharaoh! Indeed, Allah’s promise is true, and His victory is true for the people of truth. However, Allah has set a term for everything and has wisdom in His decrees, glory be to Him.

And indeed, all affairs belong to Allah. He is the One who manages the affairs and controls destiny. No matter how oppression, tyrants, and the people of disbelief persist, and no matter how arrogant they are with their worldly capabilities, experiences, scholars, and allies, they are nothing. Indeed, all affairs belong to Allah. He rules as He wills, and He decrees as He pleases.

And no matter how high falsehood rises, it is bound to collapse and disappear. However, it is incumbent upon the believers to trust in Allah’s promise, seek His help, and be patient. Indeed, the end is for the righteous.

Whoever fears Allah, obeys Him, complies with His commands, trusts in Him, and seeks His help, they are indeed victorious. Allah says:

“Indeed, We will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand.” [Qur’an, 40:51]

Allah, the Exalted, also said:

“Indeed, Allah does not allow to be lost the reward of those who do good.” [Qur’an, 11:115]

Respected brothers and sisters! Allah has prescribed for the believers to fast on the day when Allah saved Musa and those with him from our believing brethren, which is the day of Ashurah. It was narrated in Sahih Bukhari from Ibn Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, who said:

“The Prophet (Peace be upon him) arrived in Madinah and saw the Jews fasting on the day of Ashurah. He asked, “What is this?” They replied, “This is a righteous day; it is the day when Allah saved the Children of Israel from their enemy, so Musa fasted this day in gratitude to Allah, and we also fast it in honour.” He said, “I have more right to Musa than you,” so he fasted and ordered the fasting of that day.’

When asked about the virtue of fasting on the day of Ashurah, he said:

“I hope that Allah will expiate the sins of the year that came before it.” [Narrated by Muslim]

It is also recommended to fast the ninth day along with it, to be different from the Jews. This indicates that differing from the disbelievers is intended in our legislation, even in obedience, as the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“If I live until next year, I will certainly fast the ninth.” [Narrated by Muslim]

Indeed, this entire month – the month of Muharram, which is Allah’s month – it is recommended to increase fasting in it. It was narrated by Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The best fasting after Ramadan is the month of Allah, Muharram.” [Narrated by Muslim]

Then exalt and send peace to the one sent as a mercy to the worlds. Ya Allah, exalt and send peace to our Prophet Muhammad and upon his family and companions, all together.

O Lord, aid us and do not aid against us, support us and do not support against us, plan for us and do not plan against us, guide us and make guidance easy for us, and help us against those who transgress against us.

Ya Allah, bring relief to the oppressed among the believers everywhere, and bestow Your victory upon Your monotheistic servants.

Ya Allah, guide the guardian of our affairs to what You love and are pleased with, and lead him by the forelock to righteousness and piety.

Ya Allah, save us in this world from the criminal people, and save us by Your mercy from the painful torment.

Ya Allah, deal with the enemies of Islam from among the Crusaders and hypocrites.

Ya Allah, foil their plots and protect us from their evil.

Ya Allah, guide our leaders to what You love and are pleased with, and take them by the forelock to righteousness and piety.

Our Lord, give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.

Dear servants of Allah, remember Allah with abundant remembrance, and glorify Him morning and evening. And our final call is that all praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Muharram 04, 1448 AH (June 19, 2026).