Nigeria’s Super Eagles may not have made it to the World Cup, but there is a high chance of a trophy to be won.

It is no longer a surprise that Nigerians stand out wherever they find themselves, but nothing prepared anyone for the kind of attention Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is getting.

His pictures trending on Instagram and X are proof that Nigerian food is not the only thing foreign ladies are craving.

Maduka’s light skin, athletic build, tattooed body, smouldering expression, and well-defined jawline have left ladies on the internet drooling

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His chiselled physique has even Caucasians tracing their roots back to Africa.

Maduka, yet again, trended after being spotted among the football stars at the World Cup.

Reactions

Maduka’s looks caught the attention of American superstar Toni Braxton when a young lady shared a video of her elderly mother swooning over the footballer.

“Whose momma is this? I love her. Her and my mom should be friends,” Toni Braxton wrote.

Also, Ashley Camille, a Los Angeles-based digital creator and television enthusiast who covers fandom events and pop culture, apologised for a piece on the Zaddys of the World Cup that left out the Nigerian goalie.

“He’s not technically in the World Cup, but who cares. Maduka Okoye is 6-foot[6 and he speaks six different languages.

“I said it once, and I’ll say it again, football players are the hottest of any sport—period,” she said in between large sips of water.

The story is not different on the X app.

@El_lahh admits that “the girlies on American TikTok are drooling all over Maduka Okoye.”

The player’s present trend is also affecting his life online.

“Maduka Okoye surpassed 1 million Instagram followers in less than one week following his online success. Before all this, he had around 250k followers,” Blackish Press posted.

Fine boy

In 2025, despite being named to the preliminary 54-man list by Super Eagles’ coach Eric Chelle, Maduka voluntarily opted out of the Nigerian Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

The goalkeeper for Italian Serie A club Udinese Calcio withdrew to regain his fitness and form following a two-month suspension from the club.

But this did not stop him from trending.

From time to time, the light-skinned goalie trends on the Internet, on and off the pitch, like he’s doing.

Earlier in June, when Nigeria played in an international friendly against Portugal, he sparked a massive international viral wave after close-up television broadcasts caught his face during the pre-match presentation.

Maduka Okoye

Maduka is a 26-year-old professional football goalkeeper who plays for the Italian Serie A club Udinese Calcio and the Nigeria national football team.

In recent years, the keeper has re-established himself as one of Europe’s top rising keepers following a standout 2025/26 club campaign.

According to available data, he enjoyed a spectacular 2025/26 season, recording 10 clean sheets across 30 Serie A appearances, making him the first Nigerian goalkeeper to reach double figures in clean sheets in a top-five European league since Vincent Enyeama in 2015.

No vacancy

In a 2025 interview with sports analyst AY Suga, Maduka made it clear that chasing females is not his priority.

“My priorities are somewhere else than being a fine boy. As a professional, you have to keep these things aside. You cannot combine sports with too much womanising.

“It has always been a part of me because women have always been a little bit crazy about me. But I don’t really pay too much attention,” he said.