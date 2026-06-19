The federal government has launched FreeTV under the country’s Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme, saying the initiative will create new opportunities for Nigerian businesses, technology innovators, and workers.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the FG announced plans to launch FreeTV, an initiative designed to ensure Nigerians benefit from the nation’s migration from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the initiative represents an investment in Nigeria’s future and is expected to drive job creation and economic growth.

His remarks were contained in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim.

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Speaking on Wednesday during the official launch of the DSO platform at the headquarters of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) in Abuja, the minister described the development as a landmark achievement in the country’s broadcasting sector.

He stated that the introduction of the platform underscores the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to advancing digital innovation, strengthening critical infrastructure, stimulating economic development and accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

He said: “A fully implemented DSO ecosystem will create jobs, stimulate local manufacturing, expand audience reach, strengthen content production, increase advertising opportunities, and unlock new revenue streams for broadcasters and content creators.

“The Digital Switch Over project is not simply a technological transition; it is a critical step towards modernising the country’s broadcasting industry. This launch is not merely a broadcasting milestone; it is part of a broader national effort by the Federal Government to build a more connected, more competitive, and more prosperous Nigeria.”

Technologies replacement

Mr Idris also responded to concerns that the DSO initiative was intended to replace existing broadcasting technologies.

He explained that the DSO was not introduced to displace any technology, but rather to broaden access to broadcasting services and to encourage innovation across multiple content delivery platforms.

The minister revealed that extensive consultations were conducted with key stakeholders across the broadcasting industry a day before the official launch of the DSO.

Participants included broadcasters, signal distributors, set-top box manufacturers, content creators, NIGCOMSAT, DigiTeam, the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and other industry stakeholders.

According to him, despite holding differing opinions on certain aspects of the rollout, stakeholders unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the programme’s successful implementation.

“One important message emerged clearly from that engagement: all stakeholders remain united in their commitment to the successful implementation of the Digital Switch Over programme in Nigeria.

“Digital Terrestrial Television remains an integral component of Nigeria’s digital broadcasting framework. What we are pursuing is a hybrid broadcasting model that combines DTT, Direct-to-Home satellite delivery, and digital application-based platforms,” the minister stated.

Indigenous promotion

Mr Idris also reiterated the FG’s resolve to strengthen homegrown technology, encourage local manufacturing, and create an environment in which Nigerian innovation can continue to thrive in the broadcasting industry.

The minister praised NIGCOMSAT, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), DigiTeam, broadcasters, manufacturers and other partners whose efforts made the project possible.

He described the rollout as a turning point for the nation’s broadcasting sector.

Digital advancement

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the DSO represented a crucial step forward in Nigeria’s digital advancement.

Mr Tijani noted that the initiative underscored the Mr Tinubu administration’s determination to invest in strategic digital infrastructure to support sustainable economic development and future growth.

“The DSO is one of the first visible outcomes of our broader digital infrastructure strategy aimed at building a one-trillion-dollar economy,” he said.

Mr Tijani highlighted ongoing plans to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure across the country, as well as the President’s approval to launch two additional satellites to strengthen Nigeria’s communications capacity.

New era

The Director-General of the NBC, Charles Ebuebu, alongside NIGCOMSAT’s Managing Director and CEO, Jane Egerton-Idehen, said the launch marked the dawn of a transformative era in the country’s broadcasting sector.

“This is more than a television platform; it is a national communications architecture designed to expand access to information, education and digital opportunities for all Nigerians”, Mr Ebuebu said.

Mrs Egerton-Idehen explained that the initiative will utilise NIGCOMSAT’s satellite technology to enhance internet access across underserved communities and strengthen Nigeria’s emerging digital and creative industries.

“It creates new opportunities for content creators, broadcasters, manufacturers, investors and technology providers, while strengthening Nigeria’s position as Africa’s leading digital broadcasting ecosystem,” she stated.

National milestone

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who attended as the special guest of honour, described the launch as a major national milestone.

He noted that it reflected effective collaboration between the government and key industry stakeholders.

“This initiative will expand access to quality broadcasting services, create jobs, stimulate investment and unlock new opportunities across the media and creative sectors,” Mr Kalu said.

He further stated that the successful deployment of the platform reflects Mr Tinubu’s drive for digital transformation and economic expansion, as well as his broader ambition to position Nigeria on a path toward a more connected, competitive, and prosperous economy.

The launch ceremony was attended by several top government officials and key stakeholders from the communications and broadcasting sectors.

Nigerians will have access to more than 100 national, regional, and state channels on the platform, featuring a wide range of content, including news, sports, movies, music, children’s programming, educational shows, as well as dedicated Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo language channels.

More so, Nigerians will not need to purchase new television sets to access FreeTV, as existing TVs can work with compatible DVB-T2 or DVB-S2 decoders.

In addition, Nigerians who already own compatible free-to-air decoders may not need to buy new equipment.