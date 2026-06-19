TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have launched the Digital Commerce Labs, an initiative designed to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) build a strong digital presence, reach more customers, and grow in today’s digital economy.

The initiative, which kicked off in Lagos on Thursday, is supported by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). The event brought together small businesses, entrepreneurs, digital content creators, business associations, government and industry stakeholders.

The programme will provide practical training in digital marketing, content creation, audience engagement, online sales, artificial intelligence tools and cross-border commerce.

Speaking at the event, Tokunbo Ibrahim, acting head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok, said the partnership with the ICC will help Nigerian entrepreneurs grow their businesses and compete beyond their local markets.

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“The world has gone digital. We need Nigerian entrepreneurs to be able to play on a level playing field with entrepreneurs from across the world.

“We want to empower SMBs so that they aren’t just marketing or selling to their community, but they also get to a point where their business has grown enough to export their goods and services as well,” she said.

Digital commerce

Ms Ibrahim said digital commerce is changing the way businesses grow across Sub-Saharan Africa, adding that Nigerian entrepreneurs are at the centre of the shift.

“Through our partnership with ICC, we are committed to making sure that the benefits of that transformation reach every small business owner in this region,” she said.

Also speaking on the partnership, Charly Gordon, innovation lead at the ICC, said the organisation is using its global network of chambers to help build the programme curriculum.

“We have hundreds, if not thousands, of chambers across the globe which enable us to not only reach the SME community but also have a very intricate understanding of their day-to-day challenges and ambitions.

“But when it comes to international trade, it’s ICC experts who come together to craft a module and lessons that will help SMEs go international,” he said.

NITDA said the initiative aligns with its goal of improving digital literacy and helping Nigerian entrepreneurs use digital tools to grow their businesses.

Remarks

Commenting on the initiative, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, said platforms like TikTok have evolved beyond entertainment and have become important tools for economic growth.

“They are now powerful engines for economic growth, enabling small businesses to reach new audiences, tell their unique stories, and scale rapidly. We highly commend TikTok’s commitment to supporting our local ecosystem through this small business event,” he stated.

The LSETF also said it will support the programme by delivering practical training in financial literacy, business structuring, bookkeeping and record-keeping, taxation, and legal advisory services. Businesses that complete the programme may also have the opportunity to apply for small-business loans through LSETF.

The programme is being launched at a time when more Nigerian businesses are using social media to sell their products and reach customers. According to ResearchAndMarkets, Nigeria’s social commerce market is projected to reach $2.04 billion in 2025 and nearly $4 billion by 2030. A survey by GSMA also found that 56 per cent of Nigerian businesses sell online exclusively through social media, while another 19 per cent combine social media with a website or marketplace.

When asked how the ICC will measure the programme’s success, Gordon said the organisation will use analytics to track the progress of registered businesses.

“The online training modules will be live in July. So the hundreds of SMEs that have pre-registered will be in a live session. And we want to make sure they use the training material in a way that increases their business impact.

“We want it to be adapted to the SME regardless of its journey in digital commerce. So we’ll be tracking all of that by various types of analytics,” he added.