Controversial actor Yul Edochie has broken his silence over allegations levelled against him by Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of his wife, Judy Austin.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Obasi, in several videos and interviews, levelled several allegations against the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Mr Obasi’s allegations include that Yul had an affair with Austin before they separated and prevented him from accessing the two children he shares with her, among others.

Responding, the 44-year-old denied preventing Mr Obasi from seeing his children in a statement posted on his X page on Friday.

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He said: “Some of my fans have reached out to me, saying, ‘pls allow him to see his children’. I have never stopped anybody from seeing their children.

“In this era of social media, people prefer chasing clout and chasing social media money with my name, rather than doing the right thing.”

“I’ve no hands”

Additionally, the Anambra-born actor said Mr Obasi should raise any issues concerning his children with Austin directly.

Yul stressed that he plays no role in the arrangement.

“Tell him to call his ex-wife; if he wants to see or take his children, let them discuss it. He has her number. It has nothing to do with me”, said the alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

No restriction

This newspaper earlier reported that Austin maintained, in a video she posted on her Instagram page, that she had never restricted Mr Obasi’s access to see his kids.

She added that someone had paid him to grant interviews to tarnish her and Yul’s names.

She claimed Yul had been taking full responsibility for his two children since she and Mr Obasi separated.

“At what point did I restrict access from this man? He called me on the phone in 2018. And I gave my children the phone even though they didn’t want to talk to him. I said ‘no, even though he doesn’t pay your bills, he’s still your biological dad. I consider them (the children) first in every decision I make. Get a lawyer; let’s go to court and legalise this so the judge will mandate when you can visit your kids.

“That was the last time Emmanuel Obasi ever called me till today. He has never called me on the phone again, not even once till today. He has come on social media, lied, and destroyed. There is nothing he hasn’t done with my name. And because the people that brought him, the people that are paying him to do this, they need him to destroy my name and that of Yul Edochie, included”, Austin stated.

In 2022, this newspaper reported that Yul unveiled Austin as his second wife amid a divorce case with his estranged wife, May.

Before then, Austin had produced and played the lead role in the cinema film Native Girl, in which she portrayed Yul’s timid wife, an international businessman.

The couple now have three children together, two boys and a girl.