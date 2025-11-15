The acclaimed poetic-musical Firestarter the Musical is set to make its triumphant return to Lagos for 2025 year-end events, Detty December.

Following a mesmerising and fully sold-out debut in April, the group will return on stage on a special two-night engagement on 27 and 28 December 2025, at the prestigious Muson Centre, Onikan.

Firestarter the Musical is a bold fusion of evocative poetry, original music, and dance-driven storytelling, a journey of a woman’s quest for identity, voice, and freedom; of love, community, and resilience.

At its heart is the stirring story of Amina, a woman who has spent her life creating for others, only to realise that the most incredible creation is the self.

Firestarter the Musical was also created and produced by acclaimed poet and performer Shola Amaraibi, whose critically acclaimed poetry collection forms the foundation of the show, and directed by seasoned creative visionary Kenneth Uphopho.

Reviews

Speaking on the reviews from the performance’s premiere, the poet said, “The response to our April premiere was nothing short of overwhelming.

“We were inundated with messages from attendees who saw their own stories on that stage who felt seen, inspired, and empowered. Bringing Firestarter back during the holiday window is our way of answering that call: to close 2025 by reigniting the spark within each person and reminding them of their power,” Ms Amaraibi said.

On his part, director Kenneth Uphopho added that, “As an Artistic director, my dream is always to create work that doesn’t just entertain—but transforms. The magic of Firestarter the Musical lies in its raw, poetic honesty.

“With the Muson Centre’s Agip Recital Hall stage and an awesome technical capacity, we’re not merely repeating what audiences saw in April; we’re deepening the experience. Returning audiences will discover new layers; new audiences are in for something unforgettable,” he said.

Holding the show in the festive zone, tagged ‘Detty December,’ between Christmas and New Year’s positions it as an unmissable cultural moment for Lagosians and visitors alike, a joyful, reflective, and inspiring way to mark the end of the year.

Firestarter Collective

Firestarter the Musical is a flagship production of the Firestarter Collective and the Elevate Poetry Project, while Pawstudios Africa is the producing company.

This initiative represents a paradigm-shifting step in Afro-theatrical storytelling.

Developed from the poetry of Shola Amaraibi and directed by Kenneth Uphopho, the 90-minute experience blends fresh musical compositions, dynamic choreography, immersive stage design, and multi-sensory technology to create a world-class live theatre event.

A dramatic, inspiring, and community-centred production, Firestarter invites audiences not just to watch but to become agents of change, to kindle their own fire, challenge old stories, and step into new possibilities.