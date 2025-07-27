Veteran singer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has reacted to local authorities’ decision to rename the Charly Boy bus stop in Lagos State.

Last Friday, the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) announced the renaming of several streets within the council and inaugurated community-focused projects.

The LCDA Chairman, Kolade Alabi, announced that Ajidagan Street has been renamed Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street, and the well-known Charly Boy Bus Stop is now Olamide Baddo Bus Stop.

He renamed Ifeanyi Street to Abolore Akande (9ice) Street and Ayodele Street in the Ladi-Lak area to Tony Tetuila Street.

In honour of the England and Arsenal footballer, Ilojo Crescent in Obanikoro was also renamed Bukayo Saka Street.

The announcement has expectedly sparked wide reactions, especially as Charly Boy is a vocal critic of the All Progressives Party and the Lagos State Government.

Olamide Adedeji, famously known as Badoo, is regarded as a cultural influence in Nigeria and Africa.

His song, ‘I Love Lagos’, released in 2016, celebrates the beauty of Lagos and its popular vicinities.

Area Fada reacts

Charly Boy, who also goes by Area Fada, a nickname connoting a folk hero, has accused the Lagos State government of giving in to fear.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor and singer reminded the authorities that the bus stop carries a legacy.

He wrote: “You can rename a place, but you can’t rename a legacy. You can replace the signboard, but you can’t erase the spirit. And you definitely can’t silence a voice that shook your tables for decades!

“This is not just about a bus stop. This is about fear. Fear of a boy who refused to bow. Fear of a man who challenged the oppressors. Fear of a man who didn’t beg the system to be accepted.”

He further noted that the name change would not wash away his legacy, noting that politicians did not give him the name ‘Charly Boy Bus Sto’ns.

The people named ite were the same people Fada fought for, walked with, and empowered.

“They may change the signboard. They may pretend not to remember. But let me remind them Area Fada no dey Finish,” the ‘1990’ singer added.

Badoo Bus Stop

Against the singer and activist’s prediction, a mini concert was held at the newly renamed bus stop, even though the name change had not been completed.

Several clips of the former Charly Boy Bus Stop being repainted to Badoo Bus Stop have surfaced online.

A clip of a group of people blasting Olamide’s hit songs at the bus stop is also trending.

Interestingly, the Afrobeats singer is yet to react to the trending issue, even though there have been calls for him to honour his senior colleague by rejecting the renaming.

Politics vs cultural identity

It is not surprising that something as mundane as the renaming of a bus stop has triggered a mix of reactions.

Some say that the move was brought about by the outcome of the 2023 elections, which saw the then-candidate of the APC, who once governed the state, lose.

Others say it is to maintain the cultural identity of the indigenes of Lagos State and the Yoruba race.

Joining the debate, former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, opined that the same “propaganda script” was once used against the Afrobeat Maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who he said was a bona fide Yoruba.

“The attack on @AreaFada1 is still the typical strategy to criminalise creative dissent and try to silence those who challenge authoritarianism,” he wrote.

Blogger and photographer, Noble Igwe, also shared his opinion.

“Charley Boy isn’t just an ordinary figure. He’s earned his place in the history books. You don’t have to like him, but renaming a bus stop won’t erase his legacy,” he wrote,

Meanwhile, according to several reports circulating on social media, the Lagos State government never truly gazetted the Charly Boy Bus Stop.

The opinion rests on the argument that some bus stop names are often derived from nearby landmarks, streets, or prominent figures, in this case, Charly Boy. Reacting to the bus stop’s renaming, Nigerian lawyer Rockson Igelige said that the place’s history is important and cannot be erased from people’s memories.

He drew an inference from the fact that in 1984, the College Road in Benin was named after Peter Konyegwachie.

“Peter Konyegwachie won an Olympic Silver medal in the Forty-one, 41 years ago. Forty-one years later, College Road will be called. The same thing will happen.

“You cannot change any name that emanated from the masses; the name that has a historical connotation,” he said.

A Facebook user, Rafiu Adenopo, also noted that back in the day, the Charly Boy Bus Stop was known as 1st or 2nd Pedro, depending on which direction one was coming from.

“But in the ’90s, thanks to the towering popularity of Charly Boy, people started calling it Charly Boy Bus Stop.

“Why? Because he rented a house near the junction and parked his iconic big bike right in front. Many music superstars and celebrities used to come around, and over time, the name stuck so well that during Fashola’s tenure, when all bus stop shelters across Lagos were being upgraded, the government labelled it Charly Boy Bus Stop,” he opined..

He further stated that the name was never officially gazetted by any government, even though many places in Lagos are known by unofficial names.

Recall that Charly Boy has a persona built around commercial motorcyclists owing to his love for bikes.

This earned him the title, Area Fada. It also inspired his hit song, Ninja Bike.